UP Board Class 12 Computer Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Computer Syllabus 2023-24: The world is changing and so are the needs of people. With every passing minute, we are moving ahead towards a future that majorly runs on technology. Can you imagine technology without the use of computers? No! right? Thus it is becoming highly important to learn the computer language so that you can keep your foot with the development in the field of technology. Learning technology is a treat to students as it fascinates them in many aspects. To keep that fire on and make students understand how computers and other gadgets function the educational boards have added computers as a subject in their curriculum.

UP Board allow its students to learn computers and their language by offering them Computer subject. The subject code is 144 for Class 11 and 12. Class 12 Computer subject has five units that individually contribute a major portion to overall marks. For UP Board Computer Class 12, the theory paper will be 60 marks and 40 marks are for the practical exam. Read below to know the complete syllabus.

UP Board Class 12 Computer Syllabus 2023-24 (English)

The written examination of this subject will be of 60 marks in one question paper of three hours duration. Apart from this, there will also be a practical exam of 40 marks. The time duration of three hours will be fixed for the practical exam. In order to pass, the candidate will have to score a minimum of 20, 13 and 33 marks in written, practical and aggregate respectively.

Units Marks Introduction to Object-Oriented 15 Introduction to Core Java Language 15 Introduction to Advanced Java Language 10 Introduction to robotics 10 Introduction to Drone Technology 10







Practicals (Max Marks: 40) Marks A Preparation of any two programs based on the following 1. Programs based on classes and objects 2. Data type variable literal and programming based on it 3. Program based on Input/Output 4. Program based on method overloading constructor 5. Programs based on Inheritance and Encapsulation 6. Programs based on Array and String Manipulation 10 B Project: Formulation of a program based on the following 1. Micro project based on robotics 2. Micro Project based on Drone Technology 15 C Assignment-based internal assessment 10 D Viva 05

UP Board Class 12 Computer Syllabus 2023-24 (Hindi)

For students who want UP Board Computer Class 12 in Hindi, we have provided the same below. Check the syllabus and download its pdf from the given link.

