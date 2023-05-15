UP Board Class 12 Kannada Syllabus 2024: Download  Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 : This article concerns the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 Kannada. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Kannada Syllabus 2023-24: This article is about discussing the detailed and latest syllabus of UP Board Class 12 Kannada language. The subject code for the Kannada language for UP Board Classes 11 and 12 is 111. Let us discuss a bit about this language to uplift your interest in this language.

The Kannada language falls in the category of one of the oldest Dravidian languages spoken by millions of people in southern India, primarily in Karnataka. This language has significant roots in the Indian linguistic landscape. To more about the Kannada language read the report on language history by the Government of Karnataka.

UP Board, also known as UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) offer many Indian languages to students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. The motive is to improve the lingual skills of students and respect towards the culture by knowing the language. If you have opted for Kannada language in your Class 12 UP Board then this article is for you. Check the UP Board Class 12 Kannada language and get the free downloadable pdf.

UP Board Class 12 Kannada Syllabus 2023-24

UP Board has released the latest syllabus for the 2023-24 academic session. Most of the syllabi are available on the official website of UP Board which is upmsp.edu.in. The syllabus section of the official website has syllabi from Class 9 to Class 12. There are a few subjects still left blank to get their syllabi updated but it is available for most of the subjects. Kannada is one of the language subjects offered by UP Board. Its syllabus is not much complicated and is summed up in 7 parts. Check below the Kannada Class 12 UP Board syllabus to know more.

As per the Kannada Class 12 syllabus 2023-24 for UP Board students there are two books suggested to effectively cover the syllabus. The names of the books are already given in above syllabus. Download the free syllabus pdf from the link below.

