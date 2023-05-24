UP Board Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF Here

UP Board History Syllabus Class 12: This article is about the UP Board syllabus 2023-24 for Class 12 History. The syllabus weightage is mentioned along with the topics. Read and get the complete syllabus pdf. 

UP Board Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24: UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Board is the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). UPMSP is the educational board of Uttar Pradesh known by different names, majorly as UP Board. UP Board is the oldest educational board established in India even before Independence. It was established in 1921. Now, UP Board is known for its highest student registration in the world. UPMSP releases all the important updates on its official website upmsp.edu.in

Recently UP Board has released a syllabus for all its subjects covered under Classes 9 to 12. For Class 10 students UP Board conducts high school examinations and for Class 12 it conducts intermediate examinations. Both these are board examinations taken care of by the UP Board directly. 

This article is about the Class 12 UP Board History syllabus 2023-24. History is one of the subjects at 128 number in the UP Board Class 11 subject list. Its syllabus is divided into three parts each of 30 marks and a map section which is of 10 marks. The total marks are 100 for the theory paper. To know further about the UP Board Class 12 History syllabus read this complete story.

UP Board Class 12 History Exam Paper Structure

The question paper will be 100 marks. 33 marks will be the minimum passing score.

Types of Questions

Number of Questions

Marks

Total

Multiple Choice Questions

10

1

10

Very Short Answer Type Questions

5

2

10

Short Answer Type Questions

6

5

30

Long Answer Type Questions

3

10

30

Map

5

02

10

Historical Events

10

1

10

Total

39

  

100

 

UP Board Class 12 History Course Structure

 

The UP Class 12 History syllabus is divided into three parts, Part I, Part II, and Part III. Each part is of 30 marks and the rest 10 marks are allotted for the map. Thus, it makes a total of 100 marks on the theory paper. 

Part

Marks

Part--I

30

Part--II

30

Part--III

30

Map

10

TOTAL

100

 

To check which topics or chapters are covered in the above-mentioned parts read the table provided just below:

Part—I 30 Marks

S. No.

Title

1

Bricks, Beads and Bones

The Harappa Civilisation

2

Kings, Farmers and Towns

Early States and Economies

3

Kingship, Caste and class

Early Societies

4

Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings

Cultural Developments

Part—II 30 Marks

5

Through the eyes of Travellers

Perceptions of Society 

6

Bhakti-Sufi Traditions

Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts 

7

An Imperial Capital – Vijayanagar

8

Peasants, zamindars and the States Agrarian Society and the Mughal Empire

Part—III 30 Marks

9

Colonialism and The Countryside

Exploring Official Archives

10

Rebels and Raj

1857 Revolt and its Representations 

11

Mahatma Gandhi and the National Movement

Civil Disobedience and Beyond 

12

Framing of the Constitution

The Beginning of a New Era 

 

Including Map work of the related Themes- 10 Marks

 

UP Board Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24

Download UP Board Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

Check the links below to understand the recent governmental reforms in the education sector and take advantage of the free online learning portal. 

