UP Board Result 2023: All Doubts, Questions and Answers Here for UPMSP 10th, 12th Result

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP) will declare the UP Board result 2023 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 1.30 pm. Once released, those students who have given the class 10th and 12th UP Board examinations will be able to check and download their results from the official websites i.e. upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Here are a few important UP Board Result 2023 FAQs answered for the students

Has UPMSP announced the Class 10, 12 result date and time?

According to the official notification, the UPMSP will announce the UP board result for classes 10, 12 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 1.30 pm.

How many students appeared in the UPMSP Board exams 2023?

As per the data released by the board, this year, 58,85,745 students registered for the high school and intermediate examinations, including 31,16,487 from class 10 and 27,69,258 from class 12.

Where to check Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2023?

Students can check their respective results at different websites online. They can go through the list of websites that are listed below to check their UPMSP result 2023.

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

How can I check my UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?

After the announcement of the result, students can check and download the Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th results by entering the required credentials. They can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check the board results.

Step 1: Visit the official websites i.e. upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UP high school or intermediate school links available on the homepage

Step 3: The new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Now, enter the required login credentials such as roll number and school code

Step 5: After this, click on the submit button

Step 6: The UPMSP result 2023 for classes 10, and 12 will appear on the screen

What are the minimum passing marks required for UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023?

According to the UPMSP passing marks criteria, students are required to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject. Those students who fail in one or more exams will get another chance to appear in the compartment exams.

