UP Board Result 2023 on Mobile: How to Check 10th, 12th Result without Internet and Wi Fi

UPMSP Matric, Inter Result 2023: UP Board 10th and 12th class results are to be published today at 1.30 PM. As students await desperately to check their UPMSP Results online, here is how you can check your UP Board Result 2023 without Internet and Wi-Fi on your mobile phone.

How to Check 10th,12th UP Board Result 2023 without Internet and Wi Fi

UP Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is going to release the UP Board Result 2023 at 1.30 PM today, Tuesday, April 25th, 2023. UP Board’s 2023 Matric examinations were conducted from February 16, 2023 to March 3, 2023. Meanwhile, UPMSP’s Inter examinations were conducted from February 16, 2023 to March 4, 2023. As per the official notification shared by the Secretary of UP Board, Dibyakant Shukla, the results will be published on the official website of the board upmsp.edu.in and on NIC’s website upresults.in. Over 58 lakh candidates who appeared for the 2023 UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2023 are waiting for the result today. Therefore, as soon as the results are published online, a huge rush is expected to overwhelm the result servers. Although students will eventually be able to access their results, waiting to see the results can be very tough. Therefore, in this article, we have brought to you the detailed steps through which UPMSP candidates can check the UP Board Results 2023 Class 10, 12 on their mobile phones without Internet and Wi-fi.

Direct Link to Check - UP Board Result 2023

UP Board Result 2023 TODAY

Today at 1.30 PM, UP board Matriculation and Intermediate results 2023 will be published from the Prayagraj office through two official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.in.

UP Board Result 2023 Date, Time, Links

UP Board Result 2023 Date April 25, 2023 UP Board Result 2023 Time 1.30 PM UP Board Result 2023 Official Websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.in UP Board Result Class 10 Link (via Jagran Josh)

UP Board Result Class 10 Link UP Board Result Class 12 Link (via Jagran Josh)

UP Board Result Class 12 Link

How to Check UP Board Result 2023?

Students can check their UPMSP 2023 Results either online or offline.

To check the results online, candidates must visit the official result websites of the board at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.in. Alternatively, students will also be download their certificates and marksheets from DigiLocker.



To check the UP 10, 12 results offline, candidates can avail the SMS service.

How to Check UP Board Result via SMS?

Students can check the UP Board result 2023 for classes 10, 12 without using the internet or wi-fi connection on their smartphones or mobile phones through SMS service.

How to Check UP Board Result 2023 Class 10 via SMS?

The steps to check UPMSP UP Board result via SMS are

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new SMS.

Step 3: Type UP10<space>Roll Number

Step 4: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 5: UP Board will send you the result on the same mobile phone.

How to Check UP Board Result 2023 Class 12 via SMS?

The steps to check UPMSP UP Board result via SMS are

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2: Start a new SMS.

Step 3: Type UP12<space>Roll Number

Step 4: Send the text message to this number: 56263

Step 5: UP Board will send you the result on the same mobile phone.

What If I Forgot UP Board Roll Number? In case you are looking for ways to find your UP Board Roll Number 2023, you can use the Search Students service of the UP Board. Check the step by step process below: How to Check UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result By Roll Number OR Directly go to UP Board SearchStudents Page

UP Board Matric and Inter Result: UP Board 10, 12th Result 2023 Kab Aayega?

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Matric and Inter Result 2023 will be released today at 1.30 PM for class 10th and all streams of class 12th. Candidates would be able to check their Matric and Inter results either online through the official websites or via SMS service. Check below some important details regarding the UPMSP Board Result 2023.

Education News UP Board Result 2023 Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Website upmsp.edu.in Class 10 (Matriculation) 12 (Intermediate) Category Sarkari Result Class 10th Exam Date 16 February to 3 March 2023 Class 12th Exam Date 16 February to 4 March 2023 Result Date 25 March, 2023 Result Time 1.30 PM How to Check UP Board Result 2023 Official Websites or SMS service or DigiLocker

Official Result websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.in

UPMSP10th, 12th Attendance in 2023 Exams