Official UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: UPMSP to Announce Class 10th, 12th Result Tomorrow at upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: UPMSP will announce the UP 10th, and 12th results on April 25 at upresults.nic.in. Students have to use their login credentials to check their marks. Check latest updates on UP board result for classes 10th, 12th.

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: Over 58 lakh students can check their UPMSP result for classes 10th and 12th tomorrow - April 25, 2023. Along with the UP Board result date, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP) has also announced the UP Board result time for Class 10th and 12th exam which is 1.30 PM. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP) will announce the UP Board result 2023 online at upresults.nic.in. The board issued an official notification, confirming the date and time for the release of classes 10th and 12th results. Last year too, the UP board result date and time was June 18 at 2 PM and 4 PM for UP Board 10th and 12th respectively.

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time

Students can go through the table to know the date as well time for the release of UPMSP classes 10th and 12th result:

Events Class 10th Class 12th UP Board Result 2023 Date April 25, 2023 April 25, 2023 UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Time 1.30 PM 1.30 PM

UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmation Notification and Official Tweet

This year, a total of 58.85 lakh students registered for UPMSP classes 10th and 12th. As per the data available, in classes 10th and 12th, a total of 31,16, 487 and 27,69,258 students registered. Here, students can check the official date and time for the release of UP board result:

Where to check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online?

Many students are not aware of the websites where they can check their board results. As per the trend of the last few years, after the release of UP board results online, the official website tends to suffer from technical glitches. Therefore, they must check below the alternative websites to download their result:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

How To Check UP Board Result 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th Online?

Students are advised to go to the websites mentioned above to check and download the Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th result. The detailed steps to check results in online mode has been provided below: