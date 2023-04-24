UP Board Result 2023 (कल): Keep Ready These Documents to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Online

UP Board Result 2023: For all the students who are waiting for their UP 12th Class and 10th Class Results, the result date has been announced. According to the officials, UP Board Inter and High School Result will be available at 1: 30 PM on April 25, 2023. This is the authentic and official update regarding the result. The candidates are advised not to believe any other information regarding the result.

UP Board Result 2023 Direct Links

UP Board Class 10 Result 2023 Check Here UP Board Class 12 Result 2023 Check Here

As the result date is announced, most of the students are confused regarding what is required to check their UPMSP Results. In this article, we will help you out with how to check the result. Below are pointers that should be kept in mind before checking the result:

UP Board Result 2023 Online - First, the common way to check the result is through online. The official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) is publishing the UP board Marksheet 2023 for classes 10th and 12th (Science, Arts and Commerce streams). Other than this, the result will also be served on the website of JagranJosh. Hence, students should make sure their internet connection is working. UP Board Result via SMS - Other than this, you can also check the result through SMS. They can send the SMS to 56263. They are required to type ‘UP10{space}Roll_Number’ for 10th class results and ‘UP12{space}Roll_Number’ for 12th class results. UP Board Result via DigiLocker App - One more way to check the result is through a DigiLocker account. You can go to digilocker.gov.in and sign in to the DigiLocker account. Select the Class Name and choose the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School Examination. Provide your Enter roll number and choose the exam year.

Things to Carry Beforehand in order to check UP Board Result for Inter and High School Exam

UP Board 10th Admit Card and UP Board 12th Admit Card to know your roll number and school code

Aadhar Card if you want to check your result through Digilocker

Roll Number Details for sending SMS or checking via online mode

It is to be noted that, a total of 31,16, 487 candidates appeared in the UP 10th exam and 27,69,258 students took the UP 12th exam at 258 centers.

UP Board Passing Marks 2023

33% marks are required to pass the UP Board 10th Class and 12th Class Exams.