UP Board Result 2023: How to Check Class 10, 12 Result By Roll Number

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP is set to announce the result of the 2022-2023 Matric and Inter examinations today, April 25, 2023, at 1.30 PM. Check the step-by-step guidelines to check UP Board Result for Classes 10th and 12th with your roll number.

How to Check UP Board Class 10, 12 Result By Roll Number: Stepwise Guide

Check UP Board Class 10, 12 Result By Roll Number: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamaik Shiksha Parishad is set to announce the 2022-2023 Matric and Inter Board Examinations Result today, Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 from the Prayagraj office. The result will be available on the official website of the board and on NIC’s website upresults.nic.in at 1.30 PM. The Secretary of UP Board, Dibyakant Shukla, shared the official notification regarding the announcement of the UP Board Result Date and Time on his official Twitter handle. Students will be able to check their results through these websites by entering their names and roll number. In this article, we have provided a detailed, step-by-step process on how to check your UP Board Matric and Inter result with Roll Number.

How to Check UP Board Class 10, 12 Result By Roll Number?

Step 1: Click on the direct link to go the result page or visit either upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the UP High School and Inter results.

Step 3: A new window will open. Enter your roll number and the school code, as per your admit card.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: The result screen will open up. Download the result.

What if I Forget My UP Board Roll Number 2023? Do not worry. If you have forgotten your UP Board Roll Number 2022-23, you can still access your results. Using the UPMSP SearchStudents service, you can find out your roll number. Follow the steps given below to check your UP Board 2023 Results if you have forgotten your roll number. Step 1: Go to the official website of UP Board: upmsp.edu.in Step 2: On the homepage, scroll below and click on High school exam (Know your roll number) You can also directly visit the Search Students page. Step 3: New page will open up. Step 4: Enter your registration number from the Admit Card. Step 5: After filling in your registration number, submit the details to search roll number. Step 6: Note down your roll umber and use it to check the UP Board Result 2023 through the official links.

Official Links To Check UP Board Result 2023

According to the official announcement, the 10th and 12th class UPMSP result 2023 will be published through the official websites of the board upmsp.edu.in and on upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2023 Key Highlights Board Name Uttar Pradesh Madyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Classes 10th, 12th Exam Name Matriculation and Intermediate Academic Year 2022-2023 Official Websites for Result Upsmp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. UP Board Result Date and Time April 25, 2023, 1:30 PM

UP Board Exam 2023

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is one of the biggest state education boards in the country with approximately 64 lakh students appearing in UP board examinations, according to the board’s website.

For 2022-2023 board examinations, 58,67,329 students enrolled for the Matric and Inter exams. According to the Secretary of the UP Board, Dibyakant Shukla, this has been the largest number of registrations in the UPMSP high school and intermediate examination in the last five years.