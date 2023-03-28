UP Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest UPMSP News and Updates Here

UP Board Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: UP Board conducted the 2022-23 board examination for the students of class 10th from February 16, 2023, to March 3, 2023. Now the candidates of UP Board can check all updates regarding their result date and time here.

UP Board 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: The matriculation candidates of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad appeared for their 2022-23 board examinations from February 16, 2023 to March 3, 2023. Now that the examinations are over, students are looking forward to getting their results. It has been close to a month since the last examination and the students are desperately waiting to hear any announcement regarding the publication of the results. In this article, we have provided all the latest information updates and news regarding the publication of the UP Board class 10 result date and time.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2023 Date and Time

The Uttar Pradesh Madyamik Shiksha Parishad is likely to release the UP Board 10th class result in the month of April or May. As per reports, the UP Board exam answer sheet evaluation process will go on until April 1, 2023. Thus, the results are expected to be published between the end of April 2023 and the first week of May 2023. The UP Board has not made any official announcement regarding the evaluation timeline or result date.

Official Links To Check 10th UP Board Result 2023

UPMSP 10th class results will be published through its official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Although the board has not made any formal announcement regarding it, each year the results are published by the board through these official portals. Hence, students are advised to be in regular touch with their school and keep checking the official websites of the board for the most authentic information regarding UP Board class 10 result.

How to Check UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2023 Online?

Go to the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.

On the home page, click on the UP Board 10th class result 2023 link.

Enter your login details.

Click on the download option to download your result.

UP Board Class 10 Result Topper List (Previous Years)

In the current academic session, about 31.5 lakh students registered for the examination, as per suggested reports. In the academic year 2021-22, female candidates had outperformed the male candidates with a pass percentage of 91.69 per cent against 85.25.

Check the list of the TOP 5 Students or TOPPERS from the 2022 UP Board Class 10 Matric exam:

Merit Position Student Name Marks Percentage 1 PRINCE PATEL 586 97.67% 2 SANSKRITI THAKUR 585 97.50% 2 KIRAN KUSHWAHA 585 99.80% 3 ANIKET SHARMA 584 97.33% 4 PALAK AWASTHI 583 97.17% 4 ASTHA SINGH 583 97.17% 5 EKTA VERMA 582 97.00% 5 ATHARVA SHRIVASTAVA 582 97.00% 5 NANCY VERMA 582 97.00% 5 PRANSHI DWIVEDI 582 97.00%