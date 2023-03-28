JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

UP Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest UPMSP News and Updates Here

UP Board Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time:  UP Board conducted the 2022-23 board examination for the students of class 10th from February 16, 2023, to March 3, 2023. Now the candidates of UP Board can check all updates regarding their result date and time here. 

Get here latest updates and news for UP Board Class 10th Result 2023

UP Board 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: The matriculation candidates of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad appeared for their 2022-23 board examinations from February 16, 2023 to March 3, 2023. Now that the examinations are over, students are looking forward to getting their results. It has been close to a month since the last examination and the students are desperately waiting to hear any announcement regarding the publication of the results. In this article, we have provided all the latest information updates and news regarding the publication of the UP Board class 10 result date and time. 

UP Board Class 10 Result 2023 Date and Time

The Uttar Pradesh Madyamik Shiksha Parishad is likely to release the UP Board 10th class result in the month of April or May. As per reports, the UP Board exam answer sheet evaluation process will go on until April 1, 2023. Thus, the results are expected to be published between the end of April 2023 and the first week of May 2023. The UP Board has not made any official announcement regarding the evaluation timeline or result date.  

Official Links To Check 10th UP Board Result 2023 

UPMSP 10th class results will be published through its official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Although the board has not made any formal announcement regarding it, each year the results are published by the board through these official portals. Hence, students are advised to be in regular touch with their school and keep checking the official websites of the board for the most authentic information regarding UP Board class 10 result

How to Check UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2023 Online?

  • Go to the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in. 
  • On the home page, click on the UP Board 10th class result 2023 link.
  • Enter your login details.
  • Click on the download option to download your result.

UP Board Class 10 Result Topper List (Previous Years)

In the current academic session, about 31.5 lakh students registered for the examination, as per suggested reports. In the academic year 2021-22, female candidates had outperformed the male candidates with a pass percentage of 91.69 per cent against 85.25. 

Check the list of the TOP 5 Students or TOPPERS from the 2022 UP Board Class 10 Matric exam:

Merit Position

Student Name

Marks

Percentage

1

PRINCE PATEL

586

97.67%

2

SANSKRITI THAKUR

585

97.50%

2

KIRAN KUSHWAHA

585

99.80%

3

ANIKET SHARMA

584

97.33%

4

PALAK AWASTHI

583

97.17%

4

ASTHA SINGH

583

97.17%

5

EKTA VERMA

582

97.00%

5

ATHARVA SHRIVASTAVA

582

97.00%

5

NANCY VERMA

582

97.00%

5

PRANSHI DWIVEDI

582

97.00%

 

UP Board Class 10 Results 2023- Key Highlights and Important Dates

Board Name

Uttar Pradesh Madyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Class

10th

Exam Name

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (UP Board)

Academic Year

2022-2023

Official Website

upsmp.edu.in

Date sheet release date

January 10, 2023

UPMSP Class 10 exam 2023 start date 

February 16, 2023

UPMSP Class 10 exam 2023 end date 

March 3, 2023

Result date

May 2023 (expected)

