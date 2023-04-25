UP Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Get Toppers Names, Marks, Ranks Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced UP board class 10 results. Candidates can check here the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the UP board 10th exam 2023.

UPMSP Result 2023 Toppers List: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UP class 10 results today April 25, 2023, at 1:30 PM. Priyanshi Soni from Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Sitapur secured the top rank with 590. This year girls have also outshined the boys with a pass percentage of 93.34%. This year a total of 18 students have secured the top 5 ranks in the UPMSP 10th exams. Check below the details of UP board results, the class 10 toppers list and the statistics of the performance of the students in the 2023 board exam.

UP Board 10th Toppers 2023

Uttar Pradesh class 10 toppers include the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the class 10 board exams. The board will announced the details of the top 10 students from across the state along with their marks, overall rank, name of the school, etc.

The list of students who secured the top ranks in 2022 is given below.

UP Board 10th Toppers 2023 - List of Top Students

The list of students who have secured the top ranks in the UP board 10th exams is given below

Rank Candidate Name Score 1 Priyanshi Soni 590/600 2 Kushagra Pandey 587/600 2 Mishkat Noor 587/600 3 Krishna Jha 586/600 3 Arpit Gangwar 586/600 3 Shreyshi Singh 586/600 4 Aanshik Dubey 585/600 4 Saksham Tiwari 585/600 4 Piyush Singh 585/600 4 Naman Gupta 585/600 5 Shubhra Mishra 585/600 5 Kshitu Saxena 584/600 5 Astha Mishra 584/600 5 Anshika Dixit 584/600 5 Shreeyam Tripathi 584/600 5 Shreya Mishra 584/600 5 Muskan Bharti 584/600 5 Archana 584/600

The complete toppers list of the UP board class 10 exams is given below. Click on the link to check the Toppers list - Click Here

UP Board 10th Statistics 2023

Class 10 board statistics are the details of the performance of the students in the board exam from across the state. As per the numbers available, in 2023, a total of over 58 lakh students appeared for the UP board exams, out of this 3116487 appeared in the class 10 exams.

Year Total Students Total Boys Appeared Total Girls Appeared Passed Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2023 3116487 15,21,422 13,42,199 25,65,176 93.34% 86.64%

Candidates can check the statistics from the previous years below.

UP Board 10th Result Statistics 2022 2720734 2399143 88.18 91.69 85.25 2021 2982055 2968039 99.53 99.55 99.52 2020 2772656 2301304 83 87.29 79.88

