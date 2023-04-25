UP Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Get Toppers Names, Marks, Ranks Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced UP board class 10 results. Candidates can check here the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the UP board 10th exam 2023.

UPMSP Result 2023 Toppers List: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UP class 10 results today April 25, 2023, at 1:30 PM. Priyanshi Soni from Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Sitapur secured the top rank with 590. This year girls have also outshined the boys with a pass percentage of 93.34%. This year a total of 18 students have secured the top 5 ranks in the UPMSP 10th exams.  Check below the details of UP board results, the class 10 toppers list and the statistics of the performance of the students in the 2023 board exam.

UP Board 10th Toppers 2023

Uttar Pradesh class 10 toppers include the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the class 10 board exams. The board will announced the details of the top 10 students from across the state along with their marks, overall rank, name of the school, etc. 

The list of students who secured the top ranks in 2022 is given below.

UP board Toppers 2023

UP Board 10th Toppers 2023 - List of Top Students

The list of students who have secured the top ranks in the UP board 10th exams is given below

Rank Candidate Name Score
1 Priyanshi Soni  590/600
2

Kushagra Pandey 

 587/600
2

Mishkat Noor 

 587/600
3 Krishna Jha  586/600
3 Arpit Gangwar   586/600
3 Shreyshi Singh  586/600
4 Aanshik Dubey  585/600
4 Saksham Tiwari  585/600
4 Piyush Singh  585/600
4 Naman Gupta  585/600
5 Shubhra Mishra  585/600
5 Kshitu Saxena  584/600
5 Astha Mishra  584/600
5 Anshika Dixit  584/600
5 Shreeyam Tripathi  584/600
5 Shreya Mishra  584/600
5 Muskan Bharti  584/600
5 Archana  584/600

UP Board 10th Statistics 2023

Class 10 board statistics are the details of the performance of the students in the board exam from across the state. As per the numbers available, in 2023, a total of over 58 lakh students appeared for the UP board exams, out of this 3116487 appeared in the class 10 exams. 

Year

Total Students

Total Boys Appeared

Total Girls Appeared

Passed

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2023

3116487

15,21,422

13,42,199

 25,65,176  93.34% 86.64%

Candidates can check the statistics from the previous years below.

UP Board 10th Result Statistics

2022

2720734

2399143

88.18

91.69

85.25

2021

2982055

2968039

99.53

99.55

99.52

2020

2772656

2301304

83

87.29

79.88

