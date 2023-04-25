UP Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Get Toppers Names, Marks, Ranks Details Here

UPMSP Result 2023 Toppers List: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UP class 10 results today April 25, 2023, at 1:30 PM. Priyanshi Soni from Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Sitapur secured the top rank with 590. This year girls have also outshined the boys with a pass percentage of 93.34%. This year a total of 18 students have secured the top 5 ranks in the UPMSP 10th exams. Check below the details of UP board results, the class 10 toppers list and the statistics of the performance of the students in the 2023 board exam.
UP Board 10th Toppers 2023
Uttar Pradesh class 10 toppers include the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the class 10 board exams. The board will announced the details of the top 10 students from across the state along with their marks, overall rank, name of the school, etc.
The list of students who secured the top ranks in 2022 is given below.
UP Board 10th Toppers 2023 - List of Top Students
The list of students who have secured the top ranks in the UP board 10th exams is given below
|Rank
|Candidate Name
|Score
|1
|Priyanshi Soni
|590/600
|2
|
Kushagra Pandey
|587/600
|2
|
Mishkat Noor
|587/600
|3
|Krishna Jha
|586/600
|3
|Arpit Gangwar
|586/600
|3
|Shreyshi Singh
|586/600
|4
|Aanshik Dubey
|585/600
|4
|Saksham Tiwari
|585/600
|4
|Piyush Singh
|585/600
|4
|Naman Gupta
|585/600
|5
|Shubhra Mishra
|585/600
|5
|Kshitu Saxena
|584/600
|5
|Astha Mishra
|584/600
|5
|Anshika Dixit
|584/600
|5
|Shreeyam Tripathi
|584/600
|5
|Shreya Mishra
|584/600
|5
|Muskan Bharti
|584/600
|5
|Archana
|584/600
UP Board 10th Statistics 2023
Class 10 board statistics are the details of the performance of the students in the board exam from across the state. As per the numbers available, in 2023, a total of over 58 lakh students appeared for the UP board exams, out of this 3116487 appeared in the class 10 exams.
|
Year
|
Total Students
|
Total Boys Appeared
|
Total Girls Appeared
|
Passed
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
2023
|
3116487
|
15,21,422
|
13,42,199
|25,65,176
|93.34%
|86.64%
Candidates can check the statistics from the previous years below.
|
UP Board 10th Result Statistics
|
2022
|
2720734
|
2399143
|
88.18
|
91.69
|
85.25
|
2021
|
2982055
|
2968039
|
99.53
|
99.55
|
99.52
|
2020
|
2772656
|
2301304
|
83
|
87.29
|
79.88
