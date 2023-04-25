UP Board Result 2023 at Jagran Josh, Check UPMSP 10th 12th Result Updates Here

UP Board will be announcing the 10th and 12th results today at 1:30 PM. Along with the official website, candidates can also check the results at Jagran Josh. Students can check their board results through the direct link given on this page.

UP Board Result 2023 at Jagran Josh: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce the UP Board Result 2023 today - April 25, 2023. The 10th and 12th results will be declared at 1:30 PM today. The date and time for the announcement of the board results were confirmed by UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla through his official Twitter account.

This year over 58 Lakh students appeared for the UP Board exams which were conducted from February 16 to March 3, 2023. To check the UP board results students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10, and 12 roll numbers in the result link given on the homepage. Along with the official website - upmsp.edu.in, candidates have also been provided with other websites such as upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in to check their board results.

However, with the huge amount of students who will be visiting the official website to check the results, it can be said that there are chances of some not being able to reach the website. To help such students Jagran Josh will be providing a direct link on this page for students to check the board results.

UP Board Result 2023 Today To Be Available at Jagran Josh

As mentioned, the UP board is all set to announce the UPMSP 10th and 12th results today - April 25, 2023. The result link will be available on the official website at 1:30 PM today. To check the UP board 10th and 12th results at Jagran Josh candidates can visit the below given links.

How To Check UP Board Result 2023 at Jagran Josh?

To check UP board result 2023 at Jagran Josh, students have to visit the official website.. Candidates can also follow the below given steps to check the UP 10th and 12th result at Jagran Josh

Visit the official website of Jagran Josh UP Board.

Click on UP Board Result 2023 on the homepage

A window will appear on the screen.

Enter the login credentials.

The UPMSP result will appear on the screen

Download results for further reference

