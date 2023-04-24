UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Tomorrow at upmsp.edu.in; Check Latest News

UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for classes 10th and 12th tomorrow on April 25, 2023. The date and time of UPMSP results 2023 have been shared by UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla on Twitter. As per the released time, the result for classes 10th and 12th will be announced at 1.30 PM. He tweeted - “UP Board Exam Result 2023 Date 25/04/2023 Tuesday at 1:30 PM will be announced from Board Headquarters Prayagraj.”
Students can check their result at these official websites: upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year, 58,85,745 students registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students. The evaluation process started on March 18 and ended on April 1. For class 10th the exam was conducted from February 16 to March, whereas for class 12th, the exam was held from February 16 to March 4.
24 Apr, 2023 05:57 PM IST
Today, UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla shared on his official Twitter regarding the date and time for the announcement of class 10th, 12th result 2023. As per his Tweet, UP board result will be declared tomorrow at 1.30 PM for both the classes. Check notice below:
24 Apr, 2023 05:44 PM IST
The class 10th and 12 for the UP board result will be announced tomorrow. To check UPMSP result for classes 10th, 12th, students have to visit the official website. They can check below the list of websites to check UP board result 2023:
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
results.upmsp.edu.in
24 Apr, 2023 05:41 PM IST
Over 58 lakh students are awaiting the announcement of UP Board Classes 10 and 12 results. This year, in Class 10, a total of 31,16,487 registrations were recorded whereas, in Class 12, there were 27,69,258 students registered. The UP board result 2023 date and time is expected to be announced soon at the official website: upmsp.edu.in. Once announced, it will be updated on this page too. Students have to use their login credentials to check their result.
24 Apr, 2023 05:32 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad will announce UP Board class 12 result 2023 on April 25, confirmed officials. Over, 27 lakh students are awaiting for the release of class 12th result online.
24 Apr, 2023 05:29 PM IST
As per the data released, this year, 58,85,745 students registered for the UP board exams. This includes 27,69,258 class 12 and 31,16,487 class 10 students, respectively.
24 Apr, 2023 05:27 PM IST
According to reports released in various national dailies, the UP board appointed around 1.4 lakh examiners to evaluate the copies of Classes 10 and 12. A total of 3.19 crore answer sheets have been checked. With the completion of the evaluation process, UPMSP will declare result on April 25 at 1.30 PM.
24 Apr, 2023 05:25 PM IST
To check the board results for classes 10th, 12th, students have to use their login credentials - roll number. They need to visit the official website to download their marksheet.
24 Apr, 2023 05:23 PM IST
Along with the announcement of result, it is expected that UP board class 10th and 12th toppers list will also be released. As per last year updates, a press conference is expected to be held for the release fo class 10th, 12th result and UP board toppers list.
24 Apr, 2023 05:19 PM IST
UP board classes 10th and 12th result 2023 will be announced tomorrow on April 25, tweeted UPMSP Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla. Students can check their UPMSP result at 1.30 PM.
24 Apr, 2023 05:17 PM IST
A total of 31,16,487 students had registered for Class 10 board exams out of which 2,08,953 did not appear for the exam.
24 Apr, 2023 05:16 PM IST
Students are advised to go to the official websites to check and download the Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th result. The detailed steps to check results in online mode has been provided below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP high school or intermediate school links
Step 3: A login window will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Enter roll number and school code
Step 5: Submit the details
Step 6: UPMSP result will appear on the screen
24 Apr, 2023 05:15 PM IST
Students can their UP board class 10th, 12th result 2023 online at the official website. As per the notification released, the UPMPS result can be checked at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.
24 Apr, 2023 05:12 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP) has confirmed the date and time for the release of class 10th and 12th result. As per the announcement, UP board result 2023 will be declared tomorrow - April 25 at 1.30 PM. Check tweet here:
