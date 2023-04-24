UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Tomorrow at upmsp.edu.in; Check Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS UP Board 10, 12 Result 2023 To Be Released Tomorrow on April 25 UP Board 2023 To be Announced at 1.30 PM Check UP Board Result 2023 at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for classes 10th and 12th tomorrow on April 25, 2023. The date and time of UPMSP results 2023 have been shared by UPMSP Secretary Dibyakant Shukla on Twitter. As per the released time, the result for classes 10th and 12th will be announced at 1.30 PM. He tweeted - “UP Board Exam Result 2023 Date 25/04/2023 Tuesday at 1:30 PM will be announced from Board Headquarters Prayagraj.”

Students can check their result at these official websites: upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. This year, 58,85,745 students registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students. The evaluation process started on March 18 and ended on April 1. For class 10th the exam was conducted from February 16 to March, whereas for class 12th, the exam was held from February 16 to March 4.

