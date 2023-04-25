UP Board Class 12th Toppers List 2023: Subhas Chapra Tops UPMSP Inter Exam, 97.80 Percent Students Pass, Check Toppers Name Here

UP Board Class 12th result has been released along with a list of toppers. Students can check the list of toppers at: upresults.nic.in. Check UP class 12th toppers list for Arts, Science and Commerce here. 

UP Board Class 12th Toppers List 2023
UP Board Class 12th Topper List 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the class 12th result 2023 for all three streams, Arts, Science and Commerce. With this, the board also announced the stream-wise UP Board 12th toppers list 2023. Subhas Chandra has topped class 12th exam this year. He has secured 494 marks out of 500. Out of the total students registered for the exam, 15,48,434 were boys and 12,20,824 were girls. The overall pass percentage for this year was recorded at 75.52%. While boys recorded 69.34%, girls outperformed boys and secured 83%.

Students can check their result at the official website: upresults.nic.in. They need to use their class 12 roll number in the login window to download the marksheet. As per reports, this year nearly 4.31 lakh students including 2,08,953 class 10 students and 2,22,618 class 12 students, did not appear for their UP Board exam. The UP Board results, pass percentage, the toppers name, compartment exam schedule and rechecking procedure have also been released today by the UPMSP officials. 

UP Board Class 12th Toppers List 2023 - Check Here

UP Board Class 12th Topper List 2023: Who Tops UPMSP Inter Result 

Shubha Chapra has secured 489 marks and has obtained the top position in UP Inter results. The board announces the result and the class 12th toppers list together. This year, a total of 27 lakh students have registered for the intermediate. Check below the list of toppers for class 12th: 

  • Shubha Chapra of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Charkhari, Mahoba district scored 489 out of 500
  • Saurabh Gangwar of SVM IC Bisalpur, Pilibhit scored 486 out of 500
  • Anamika of CH S Singh IC, Jaswant Nagar, Etawah scored 486 out of 500

Name

Marks

Percentage

Shubha Chapra

489

98.8

Saurabh Gangwar

486

97.20

Anamika

486

97.20

Check UP Board 12th Toppers List Below:

Here, students can check the image to know the names of the toppers:

UP Board Class 12th Toppers To Be Honoured 

The UP CM has tweeted that - "In the 10th and 12th board exams, the students who get the top 10 positions at the state level and the students who get the top 10 positions at the district level will be honoured by the state government at the district level." Check his tweet below: 

UP Board Class 12 Toppers List 2022 

Last year, Divyanshi secured the top position. Whereas 2nd rank was obtained by Yogesh Pratap Singh and Anshika Yadav. Check last year’s toppers of UPMSP class 12th: 

Rank

Student’s name

Pass Percentage

District

1

Divyanshi

95.40%

Fatehpur

2

Yogesh Pratap Singh

95%

Barabanki

2

Anshika Yadav

95%

Prayagraj

3

Bal Krishna

94%

Fatehpur

3

Prakhar Pathak

94%

Kanpur

3

Diya Mishra

94%

Prayagraj

3

Abhimanyu Verma

94%

Barabanki

3

Anchal Yadav

94%

Prayagraj

UP Board Class 12th Toppers List 2020

In 2020, Anurag Malik obtained 97% whereas Pranjal Singh and Utkarsh Shukla secured 96% and 94.80% marks. Go through the table to know the list of toppers of 2020: 

Rank

Name of the student

Marks obtained

District

1st

Anurag Malik

97%

Baghpat

2nd

Pranjal Singh

96%

Prayagraj

3rd

Utkarsh Shukla

94.80%

Auriya

4th

Vaibhav Dwivedi

94.40%

Unnao

5th

Akanksha

94%

Sultanpur

6th

Garima Kaushik

93.80%

Baraut

7th

Pooja Maurya

93.60%

Sultanpur

8th

Ankush Rathore

93%

-

8th

Manu Mishra

93%

Fatehpur

9th

Keshav

92.80%

Lucknow

10th

Ashish Kumar

92.60%

Unnao

Also Read: UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates 

