UP Board Class 12th Toppers List 2023: Subhas Chapra Tops UPMSP Inter Exam, 97.80 Percent Students Pass, Check Toppers Name Here

UP Board Class 12th result has been released along with a list of toppers. Students can check the list of toppers at: upresults.nic.in. Check UP class 12th toppers list for Arts, Science and Commerce here.

UP Board Class 12th Topper List 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the class 12th result 2023 for all three streams, Arts, Science and Commerce. With this, the board also announced the stream-wise UP Board 12th toppers list 2023. Subhas Chandra has topped class 12th exam this year. He has secured 494 marks out of 500. Out of the total students registered for the exam, 15,48,434 were boys and 12,20,824 were girls. The overall pass percentage for this year was recorded at 75.52%. While boys recorded 69.34%, girls outperformed boys and secured 83%.

Students can check their result at the official website: upresults.nic.in. They need to use their class 12 roll number in the login window to download the marksheet. As per reports, this year nearly 4.31 lakh students including 2,08,953 class 10 students and 2,22,618 class 12 students, did not appear for their UP Board exam. The UP Board results, pass percentage, the toppers name, compartment exam schedule and rechecking procedure have also been released today by the UPMSP officials.

UP Board Class 12th Toppers List 2023 - Check Here

UP Board Class 12th Topper List 2023: Who Tops UPMSP Inter Result

Shubha Chapra has secured 489 marks and has obtained the top position in UP Inter results. The board announces the result and the class 12th toppers list together. This year, a total of 27 lakh students have registered for the intermediate. Check below the list of toppers for class 12th:

Shubha Chapra of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Charkhari, Mahoba district scored 489 out of 500

Saurabh Gangwar of SVM IC Bisalpur, Pilibhit scored 486 out of 500

Anamika of CH S Singh IC, Jaswant Nagar, Etawah scored 486 out of 500

Name Marks Percentage Shubha Chapra 489 98.8 Saurabh Gangwar 486 97.20 Anamika 486 97.20

Check UP Board 12th Toppers List Below:

Here, students can check the image to know the names of the toppers:

UP Board Class 12th Toppers To Be Honoured

The UP CM has tweeted that - "In the 10th and 12th board exams, the students who get the top 10 positions at the state level and the students who get the top 10 positions at the district level will be honoured by the state government at the district level." Check his tweet below:

माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद, उत्तर प्रदेश की 10वीं व 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण सभी छात्र-छात्राओं, उनके अभिभावकों व गुरुजनों को हृदय से बधाई!



आप सभी 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' के स्वर्णिम भविष्य के आधार स्तंभ हैं।



माँ सरस्वती की कृपा से आप सभी का भविष्य उज्ज्वल हो, यही कामना है।… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 25, 2023

UP Board Class 12 Toppers List 2022

Last year, Divyanshi secured the top position. Whereas 2nd rank was obtained by Yogesh Pratap Singh and Anshika Yadav. Check last year’s toppers of UPMSP class 12th:

Rank Student’s name Pass Percentage District 1 Divyanshi 95.40% Fatehpur 2 Yogesh Pratap Singh 95% Barabanki 2 Anshika Yadav 95% Prayagraj 3 Bal Krishna 94% Fatehpur 3 Prakhar Pathak 94% Kanpur 3 Diya Mishra 94% Prayagraj 3 Abhimanyu Verma 94% Barabanki 3 Anchal Yadav 94% Prayagraj

UP Board Class 12th Toppers List 2020

In 2020, Anurag Malik obtained 97% whereas Pranjal Singh and Utkarsh Shukla secured 96% and 94.80% marks. Go through the table to know the list of toppers of 2020:

Rank Name of the student Marks obtained District 1st Anurag Malik 97% Baghpat 2nd Pranjal Singh 96% Prayagraj 3rd Utkarsh Shukla 94.80% Auriya 4th Vaibhav Dwivedi 94.40% Unnao 5th Akanksha 94% Sultanpur 6th Garima Kaushik 93.80% Baraut 7th Pooja Maurya 93.60% Sultanpur 8th Ankush Rathore 93% - 8th Manu Mishra 93% Fatehpur 9th Keshav 92.80% Lucknow 10th Ashish Kumar 92.60% Unnao

