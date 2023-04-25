UP Board Result 2023 Today: Know When, Where and How to Check UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad class 10 and 12 results to be declared today. Candidates must keep their class 10, 12 admit card ready with them to check their board results. Link to be available here.

UP Board Result 2023 Know When Where and How to Check

UP Board Result 2023 Today: UP board class 10 and 12 results will be declared ay 1:30 PM today - April 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Candidates can keep refreshing this page for regular updates on UP Board Result 2023.

UP Board 10th result: Check last year's result statistics

Board officials will be announcing the statistics of the performance of the students in the UP board 10th and 12th exams. Candidates can check the statistics from 2022 below.

Number of students registered: 2520634

No. of boys qualified: 11,79,488

No. of girls qualified - 10,53,257

Overall pass students - 22,22,475

Updated as on April 25, 2023 at 10:37 AM

UP Board Compartment Exams

UP board will conduct compartment exams for candidates failed the the exam in the first attempt. Candidates who have scores below 33% marks in the board exam can apply for the compartment exams through the application link on the official website. The details of the compartment exams will be given shortly after the results are announced.

Updated as on April 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM

UP Board Result 2023 Minimum Marks required

Students must score the required minimum marks in order to be considered as qualified for further admissions. Students need to score a minimum of 33% marks in the board exams both individual and overall to pass the board exams.

Updated as on April 25, 2023 at 9:16 AM

UPMSP Result 2023 @ Jagran Josh

Given the huge number of students who will be eager to check their 10th and 12th board exams, Jagran Josh will also be providing students with the board results. Students can visit the below given links to check the UP board result 2023.

results.jagranjosh.com

up12.jagranjosh.com

up10.jagranjosh.com

Updated as on April 25, 2023 at 8:47 AM

Points to Remember

When checking the UP Board Result 2023, candidates must make sure that they have their 10th/12th admit card with them to check the results.

Students are required to enter the 10th/12th roll number in the result link

Results will not be declared offline

Updated as on April 25, 2023 at 8:26 AM

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to announce the UP Board class 10 results today - April 25, 2023. According to the notification, the results will be announced at the board headquarters at 1:30 PM. The board will be announcing the results in an official press conference followed by which the link for students to check the result will be made active on the official website. The official announcement from the board has provided relief to over 58 Lakh students who have appeared for the UP Board 10th and 12 exam 2023. Candidates must keep their admit cards ready with them to check the 10th and 12th board exam results.

To check the UP Board result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 and 12 roll number in the result link - upmsp.edu.in. This year approximately 58 Lakh students have appeared for the UP board exams. Out of this 31,16, 487 students have appeared for the class 10 board exams. UP Board class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check their results will also be available on this page as soon as the board results are announced on the official website.

When to check UPMSP Result 2023?

Candidates can check their UP class 10 results online. According to the official notification released, the UPMSP 10th result is to be declared at 1:30 PM today - April 25, 2023. Board officials will first conduct a press conference announcing the 10th board results after which the link will be available on the official website of the board.

Where to check UP Board Results 2023

UP Board class 12 results will be announced online. To check the board results students are advised to keep their 10th admit card ready with them. Candidates can check the UPMSP 10th and 12th results by entering the roll number mentioned in the admit card. The list of websites for candidates to check the UP Board result is available below.

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

Alternate Link to check UP Result 2023

This year approximately 31,16, 487 students appeared for the UP board 10th and 12th exams. Given the number of students who will be visiting the website, it is expected that it may take some time for students to get their results. In such a case, students can visit the below given links to check their board results.

How to check UP Results 2023 Online with Direct Link?

UMSP class 10 and 12 results 2023 will be announced on the official website. To check the board results candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad official website

Step 2: Click on the UP board 10th Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the result link provided

Step 4: The UP Board 10th Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the UP 10th result for further reference

UP Board Result 2023: How to check via DigiLocker

UP Board class 10 and 12 Results is being announced on the official website today. Along with the link on the official website, students will also be able to check the results via DigiLocker. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the board results through the DigiLocker facility.

Step 1: Visit to digilocker.gov.in official link.

Step 2: Sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.

Step 3: Enter the Login details and sign in to the DigiLocker account.

Step 4: Click on the class 10/12 Mark Sheet link

Step 5: Click on the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination

Step 6: Enter your roll number and click on the year from the dropdown box

Step 7: The UP Board Result will be displayed

