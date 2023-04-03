UP Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest UPMSP Inter News and Updates Here

UP Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: UPMSP will announce the UP class 12th result on the official website online mode. UP Intermediate result can be checked at - upmsp.edu.in. Get latest updates here.

UP Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) declares the UP 12th result 2023 by April/May in online mode. Students can check their UP inter result at these websites - upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. Students need to use their roll number and captcha code to check the UP Board class 12 result for Arts, Commerce and Science.

Along with the UP Board 12 result 2023, the board also releases the statistics. This year around 58 lakh students have registered for the UP board exam 2023. As many as 27,50,871 are from Uttar Pradesh class 12. Last year, the overall pass percentage recorded in UP 12 result was 85.33%. As per the statistics available, a total of 24,10,971 students appeared for UP 12 board exams out of which 90.155 girls passed whereas 81.21% of boys qualified.

UP Board 12 Result 2023 Date and Time

UPMSP announces the UP intermediate result for Arts, Science and Commerce on the same day. Here, students can go through the table to know the expected UP 12th result date and time and other important information.

Events Dates UP class 12th result date and time April 2023 (Expected) UP Board Compartment exam May 2023 UP 12 compartment result June 2023 UP class 12 exam February 16 to March 4, 2023

Official Links To Check UP Board 12 Result 2023 Online

The board declares the UP class 12th result online at official websites. Students have to visit the below-mentioned UP Board websites to download 12 Arts, Science and Commerce result. They can check below the list of websites where they can get direct link to check UP inter result:

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

How to Check UP Board 12 Result 2023 Online?

The board announces the result of UP class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce online. Once the result has been released students have to visit the official websites to download the UP Inter mark sheet. They can go through the steps to know how to check the result:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of UP Board -upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the - UP Board Class 12 Result 2023.

Step 3 - A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter roll number to check the UP 12 result 2023 Science Arts and Commerce exams.

Step 5 - UP class 12 result stream-wise will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - Download the result and keep it safe for future reference.

How To Check UP Board 12 Result 2023 via Digilocker?

As per media reports, students can also check their UP board result 2023 through Digilocker. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download UP class 12 result online via Digilocker:

Step 1 - Go to the official website - digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2 - To use DigiLocker, students will have to sign up by using their Aadhaar Card number.

Step 3 - Now, sign in to the DigiLocker account.

Step 4 - Select class 12th to get marksheet.

Step 5 - Choose the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School Examination.

Step 6 - Enter roll number and choose the year students passed from the UP Board.

Step 7 - The UP board result 2023 for class 12 will appear on the screen.

UP Board 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation

If students are not satisfied with the marks secured in the UP board Inter result, then they can opt for re-checking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. In rechecking, the students can get their answer sheets rechecked while in re-evaluation, only the marks are calculated again and the answer sheet is is checked for an unevaluated answer. The students have to pay a requisite fee to apply for UP 12 result re-evaluation. In case of any change in marks, the same would be updated by the UP Board in the original mark sheet.

UP Board 12 Compartment Result 2023

If a student, fails in UP class 12 board exam, then they can apply and appear for the UPMSP 12 compartmental examination. The UP inter compartment exam is conducted by the board to save the academic year of such students. It is to be noted that those who fail to pass one or two subjects can appear in the UP 12 compartmental examination by paying the specified fees.

UP Board 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Class 12th Statistics

In 2022, 24,10,971 students registered for the UP Board Class 12 exams. Also, last year, girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 90.15%. Here students can check the past few year's UP Board result statistics -

Years Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Total Students 2022 85.33% 90.15% 81.21% 24,10,971 2021 97.88% 98.40% 97.47% 26,10,247 2020 74% 81.96% 68.88% 24,84,479 2019 70.06% 76.46% 64.4% 25,77,887 2018 72.43% 78.44% 67.36% 26,04,093 2017 82.5% 88.8% 77.16% 26,24,681 2016 87.99% 81.91% 82.23% 30,71,892 2015 83.5% 77.87% 78.55% 29,24,768 2014 79.67 73.62 74.12

UP Board 12 Result Topper List

UPMSP releases UP Board 12 topper’s list every year. UP 12th toppers list 2023 likely to have information such as name, marks, percentage, district etc. As per media reports, the board releases the UP 12 toppers list 2023 for up to rank 10. Last year, Divyanshi, Yogesh Pratap Singh and Anshika Yadav secured the top ranks by securing 95.40%, 95% and 95% marks respectively. Check the table for more details -

Ranks Student’s Name Percentage District 1 Divyanshi 95.40% Fatehpur 2 Yogesh Pratap Singh 95% Barabanki 2 Anshika Yadav 95% Prayagraj 3 Bal Krishna 94% Fatehpur 3 Prakhar Pathak 94% Kanpur 3 Diya Mishra 94% Pryagraj 3 Abhimanyu Verma 94% Barabanki 3 Anchal Yadav 94% Pryagraj

About UP Board

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducts the UP board 12th examinations every year in March and April. The board was set up in 1921 as an act of the United Provinces Legislative Council. At present, there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board. They conduct the examinations and releases result of nearly 58 lakh students. This year, the board has received online applications from 27,50,130 students including 25,83,433 regular and 1,66,697 private for the UP class 12 exams 2023, as per media reports.

