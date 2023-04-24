UP Board Result 2023: UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Out

  1. Home
UP Board Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: UPMSP will be announcing the 10th and 12th result on April 25, 2023. The result link will be available at 1:30 PM at upmsp.edu.in. Get complete details here.

Updated: Apr 24, 2023 17:29 IST
UP Board Result 2023 On April 25: The long wait for the announcement of the UP Board Result 2023 is finally over. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Secretary Dibyakant Shukla through his official Twitter account has announced the date and time for the release of the UP board results.

As per the notification, the UP board 10th and 12th results 2023 will be announced tomorrow - April 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM. The results will be announced by the officials on the official website - upmsp.edu.in. Candidates must also note that along with the official website, the link for checking the board results will also be available on the official NIC website - upresults.nic.in. Candidates eagerly waiting for the UP Board results 2023 are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them to check their results. 

UP Board Result Date 2023 

UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th results. As per the official notification released, the results will be announced from the UPMSP headquarters at 1:30 PM on April 25, 2023. 

UP Board Result 2023 Schedule

This year over 58 Lakh students appeared for the board results for class 10 and 12th exams. The board exams were conducted from  February 16 to March 4, 2023. Candidates can check the result schedule below.

Events 

Class 10th

Class 12th 

UP Board Result 2023 Date

April 25, 2023

April 25, 2023

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Time 

1.30 PM

1.30 PM

List of websites to check UP Board Result 2023

The UP Board will be announcing the 10th and 12th result at 1:30 PM on April 25, 2023. The list of websites for students to check the UP board result is provided below. 

  • upmsp.edu.in
  • upresults.nic.in
  • results.upmsp.edu.in 

How to check UP Board Result 2023

To check the UP Board 10th and 12th results candidates are required to keep their admit cards ready with them. Candidates need to enter the board roll number in the link provided. Follow the steps available here to check the UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the UPMSP official website

Step 2: Click on UP Board result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the given link

Step 4: Download the UP Board result 2023 for further reference

