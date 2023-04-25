UP Board Result 2023: Get List of Official Sites to Check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result Here

What is UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Time?

UPMSP result to be announced at 1: 30 pm from the secondary Education Council Headquarters, Pryagraj. UP Board conducted class 10th and 12th exams from February 16 onwards. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 16 to March 3 and the Class 12 exams were conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The examination was conducted at 8,753 exam centres spread across 75 districts of the state.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the result of class 10th 12th online. Students can check their result at these websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To check UP board class 10th, 12th result 2023 by using their roll number in the login window.

Around 58 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the board result. This year, in class 10, a total of 31 lakh registrations were recorded whereas, in class 12, there were 27,69,258 students registered under Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The UP Board 10th, 12th exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3 and February 16 to March 4, respectively.

In 2022, the UP board class 10th, 12th result was announced on June 18 at 2 and 4 PM. As per last year's statistics updates, a total of 24,10,971 students appeared in class 12. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 85.33%.

What is the different list of official websites and links to check UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Around 27 lakh students can check their UPMSP class 10th, 12th exam results online. There are chances that the official website might not work due to heavy traffic. So, in that case, students can check the result on these websites too:

How To Check UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Online?

UPMSP class 10th, 12th board exam results can be checked online. They can go through the steps mentioned below to know how to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result links for UP High School or Inter result, a new page will open

Step 3: On the next page, click on the result link

Step 4: In the login window, enter the roll number

Step 5: Submit it and the result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of the result marksheet for future reference

Apart from these websites, UPMSP might release class 10th, 12th results through other mediums too. Students can check UP Board results through SMS as well. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page to check the result. The direct link will be activated as soon as possible.

How To Check UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 on Jagran Josh?

Students can also check their results on this page. Go through the steps to know how to check UP High School and Inter result at Jagran Josh:

Step 1: Go to the website of Jagran Josh: up10.jagranjosh.com/up12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Click on results tab, on the homepage

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select UP Board

Step 4: Click on UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023

Step 5: A login window will appear, enter the roll number

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

