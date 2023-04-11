UP PCS J Preparation Strategy 2023 Preparation Tips: Check Toppers Tips To Score High Marks

UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) is a highly coveted job and highly competitive examination. What sets the toppers apart from others is their approach towards the exam. Find the best tips to crack the exam in the first attempt.

UP PCS J Preparation Tips 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPCS) conducts the Judiciary exam every year for the selection of suitable candidates for the UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division). The exam is conducted in three phases: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. It is a highly competitive examination hence one has to have a robust preparation strategy.

In this article, we have compiled the best and toppers preparation tips to help you score high marks.

How to prepare for the UP Judiciary examination?

Civil Judge is one of the most sought-after respected posts among law graduates who aspire to join the state’s judicial services. Many aspirants appear for the exam in an attempt to crack the exam in the first go however only a few make it to the top owing to their hard work, dedication, and effective study plan.

What sets the toppers apart from others is their approach during their preparation stage which includes understanding the syllabus and exam pattern, making a study plan, implementing the best books for the UP Judiciary exam, solving previous years' papers, and knowledge of current affairs and static GK of the state as well as India, etc.

Analyse syllabus and exam pattern

Aspirants should begin their preparation after going through the syllabus and exam pattern. It is very easy to go off track during preparation hours without a proper understanding of the subjects, topics, marking scheme, questions weightage, etc. Mark the priority topics along with your strong and weak points which will be handy for you while creating your study plan. Allocate study hours for each topic accordingly to avoid last-minute confusion.

Choose the best books & study material

Once, you have gathered what you have to study, move to choosing reliable sources for your study material. Refer to Jagran Josh's exam prep section for the best tips suggested by experts. We have also shared the list of the best books for the exam for the aspirants. With this, aspirants should choose the standard books and sources in the first leg of their preparation to get a strong grip on the concepts and then read advanced-level books for in-depth knowledge of the topics.

Stay updated with the latest current affairs and static GK

GK is a scoring subject in both prelims and mains exam, one can score 100+ marks in prelims and 150+ marks in the mains exam. Your study plan must include at least 2 hours for the GK section. Some of the effective tips for studying issue-based current affairs, government schemes, constitutional acts and amendments, contemporary legal issues, historical events, agreements between countries, etc. While it is needless to say that reading newspapers and current affairs magazines such as Manorama Yearbook must be a habit of every aspirant.

Solve previous year’s questions papers and mock tests

Solving previous year’s question papers and mock tests is one of the best ways to check the preparation level. This practice also allows aspirants to get close to real exam settings, especially if you put a timer clock to enhance time management skills. Take up the past 10 years of question papers to solve.

In the main exam, aspirants must focus on studying case laws in the procedure and evidence section. Further, one should also practice solving questions relating to the law of contracts, wills, etc in the substantive law section. One tip while preparing for the penal, revenue, and local law section, one should study and solve questions related to bare acts.

Put rest and recharge time as well in your study plan

Aspirants should keep in mind that acing this exam is not just about studying and memorizing. Mental and physical health is equally important for the brain to function well in the examination hall. Thus, it is highly advised that they should follow healthy and stress-free lifestyles during the preparation stage. They should have a healthy diet and should avoid junk/street foods as much as possible. Also, they should take short breaks in between their studies to stay fresh and motivated.

