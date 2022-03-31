UP Police ASI Final Answer Key 2021-22 (Out): Download PDF @uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police ASI Final Answer Key 2021-22 has been released by UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download UP Police Answer Key PDF Here.

UP Police ASI Answer Key 2021 Download: UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has uploaded the final answer key UP ASI Exam 2021. The board has considered 7 relevant objections against the answers, submitted by the candidates, of which 1 question has been rejected and the answer of the other six questions has been changed. The candidates can download UPPRPB ASI Final Answer Key from its website.

However, UP Police ASI Final Answer Key Link is also given below:

How to Download UP Police ASI Final Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website of UPPRPB Click on ‘newसूचना/विज्ञप्ति(31.03.2022) उ0प्र0 पुलिस में पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक (गोपनीय), पुलिस सहायक उपनिरीक्षक( लिपिक) एवं पुलिस सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लेखा) की सीधी भर्ती - 2020 के अन्तर्गत दिनांक 04.12.2021 एवं दिनांक 05.12.2021 को आयोजित ऑनलाइन लिखित परीक्षा के प्रश्नों तथा आन्सर-की (उत्तर कुंजी) के उत्तर विकल्पों के सम्बन्ध में सूचना ।’ Download UP Police ASI Final Answer Key PDF Check final answers

The online exam was conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), SI (Confidential-Vigilance), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk/Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) and ASIM Vigilance Posts on 04 ad 05 December 2021. The initial answer key was released on 17 December and the objections were invited upto 23 December 2021.

UP Police ASI Final Answer Key 2021

The candidates can calculate their estimated result with the help of final answer. The board shall release the list of all selected candidates on its website in due course.