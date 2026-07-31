UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Out at uppbpb.gov.in, Download Final Answer Key PDF - Link Here

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 on July 31, 2026 on its official website. Along with the Result, the Board has released the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written examination held on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, can now download their answer keys through the official website- https://uppbpb.gov.in. Earlier the board had released the provisional answer key with a process to raise objections. Now after accessing and evaluating all the objections, the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 has been released by the board. Candidates can download the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 directly through the link given below-

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Download Link All those candidates who appeared in the UP Police Constable Written Exam 2026 can download their answer key through the official website. You can download the same after following the steps given below- UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 Download Link उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस एवं समकक्ष पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2025 हेतु दिनांक- 08,09,10 जून, 2026 को आयोजित लिखित परीक्षा के प्रश्नों पर अभ्यर्थियों से साक्ष्य आधारित आपत्तियां दिनांक- 20.06.2026 से 23.06.2026 तक आमंत्रित की गयी थी । अभ्यर्थियों से प्राप्त आपत्तियों… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) July 31, 2026 How To Download UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026? Candidates can download the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026 after following the steps given below-

Step 1: First, visit the official website of UPPRPB.

Step 2: Click on the “UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026” link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Select your answer key pdf on the official website

Step 4: The relevant Answer Key PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and compare it with your answers.

Step 6: Save a printout or screenshot of the PDF for future reference. What's Next After UP Police Constable Answer Key 2026? Remember that the UP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2026 has been released after analyzing all the objections raised against the provisional answer key for UP Police Constable posts. This is the final or model answer key and candidates can't raise objections against the same. The UP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2026 has been released with the result now all the shortlisted candidates are able to appear for next round which is-Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST).