UP Police Final Result 2020 Declared @uppbpb.gov.in, Download UPPRPB Final Result for 49568

UP Police Final Result Declared: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has announced the final result of UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2018. Merit lists for all selected candidates and not selected candidates have been prepared by the board. Candidates can download UP Police Final Result from UPPRPB official website www.uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Final Result PDF Links are also given below for PAC OBC Category, PAC SC Category, Civil Police & PAC, Civil Police OBC Category, Civil Police SC Category, Civil Police ST Category. Also, the list of not selected candidates is available below.

UPPRPB had invited applications for 49568 posts of Civil Police (31360) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (18208) in the month of October 2018. Around 19,38,363 candidates applied for UPPRPB Constable Posts. UPPRPB written examinations were conducted on 27 and 28 January 2019. Shortlisted candidates were invited for UP Police Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification (DV).

Selected candidates in UP Police Constable Recruitment will be paid a salary of Rs 5,200 to 20,200 per month with Grade Pay amounting to Rs 2,000. Check here ll UP Police Constable Updates