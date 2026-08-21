UP School Holidays List in August 2026: When will School Remain Closed Due to Rain and Festivals
Check the latest UP school holidays list for August 2026. Find out if schools in Uttar Pradesh are closed for Raksha Bandhan, Eid-e-Milad, or heavy rain alerts. Get official district-wise updates here.
UP School Holidays List in August 2026: In August 2026, students in Uttar Pradesh will have holidays for major festivals. Schools will be closed for Eid-e-Milad on August 26 and Raksha Bandhan on August 28. Knowing the holiday calendar is a must for students and teachers. As they can plan their leaves and celebrate with friends and family. Regarding the weather, there are no statewide school closures due to rain. However, local district authorities will announce closures if there is heavy rain or bad weather conditions in the state and check for local updates or notices from your school. The holiday can differ from school to school or district wise. It is always advisable to check official, IMD and DM updates.
Uttar Pradesh Gazetted School Holidays for 2026
These holidays are observed as mandatory public holidays across the state.
|
Holiday Name
|
Date
|
Day
|
Independence Day
|
August 15, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Eid-e-Milad / Barawafat*
|
August 26, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 28, 2026
|
Friday
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National Observances and Regional School Holidays
Beyond the statewide gazetted holidays, several other regional festivals in August 2026 lead to school closures in specific states. Check out the following table for the state-specific holidays and the regions observing them.
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Date
|
Occasion
|
States Observing Closure
|
August 4, 2026
|
Ker Puja
|
Tripura
|
August 8, 2026
|
Tendong Lho Rum Faat
|
Sikkim
|
August 13, 2026
|
Patriot's Day
|
Manipur
|
August 19, 2026
|
Maharaja Bir Bikram Jayanti
|
Tripura
|
August 21, 2026
|
Varalakshmi Vratham
|
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka
|
August 25, 2026
|
First Onam / Milad-i-Sherif
|
Kerala, Andhra Pradesh
|
August 26, 2026
|
Milad-un-Nabi / Thiruvonam
|
Delhi, UP, Bihar, MP, Maharashtra, TN, Karnataka, Kerala, AP, Telangana, Rajasthan, WB, etc.
|
August 28, 2026
|
Raksha Bandhan / Regional Observances
|
UP, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, HP, Haryana, Delhi, Sikkim, Kerala
How to Verify Holiday Announcements
The holiday decisions often made at the district levels, students, teachers and parents are advised to:
- Follow Official DM Handles: Monitor the official X (Twitter) or Facebook pages of your district’s Magistrate, DM for real-time updates.
- Check School Official Website or Groups: Regularly check official school communication channels, such as WhatsApp groups, SMS alerts, or school websites.
- Local News: Keep an eye on local Hindi news website for reliable updates on sudden weather-related or festival closures.
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Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.