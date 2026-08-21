UP School Holidays List in August 2026: When will School Remain Closed Due to Rain and Festivals

UP School Holidays List in August 2026: In August 2026, students in Uttar Pradesh will have holidays for major festivals. Schools will be closed for Eid-e-Milad on August 26 and Raksha Bandhan on August 28. Knowing the holiday calendar is a must for students and teachers. As they can plan their leaves and celebrate with friends and family. Regarding the weather, there are no statewide school closures due to rain. However, local district authorities will announce closures if there is heavy rain or bad weather conditions in the state and check for local updates or notices from your school. The holiday can differ from school to school or district wise. It is always advisable to check official, IMD and DM updates.

Uttar Pradesh Gazetted School Holidays for 2026

These holidays are observed as mandatory public holidays across the state.