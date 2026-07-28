UPESSC TGT Cut Off 2026 OUT: Check Subject and Category Wise Marks PDF Link, Download Here
UP TGT cutoff has been officially released by the UPESSC along with the final result. Candidates who appeared in the UP TGT exam 2026 can check their cutoff marks in this article.
Key Points
- UPESSC released final results & cutoff for TGT 2026 exam on June 28, 2026.
- The TGT examination was conducted on June 3 and June 4, 2026.
- Cutoff marks have been released separately for male and female candidates.
UPESSC TGT Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the final results and cutoff marks for the 2026 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination today June 28, 2026 on its official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The results have been announced for various subjects including Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Home Science, Social Science, Urdu, Instrumental Music, Vocal Music, Biology, Mathematics, Art, Agriculture, Physical Education and Commerce.
The UP TGT examination was held on June 3 and June 4, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 3,539 vacant posts are to be filled under Advertisement No. 01/2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result PDF link
UP TGT Cutoff 2026 OUT
UPESSC has released the cut off marks list for the UP TGT exam along with the final results on its official website. The cut-off list has been released for male and female candidates across different categories. You can view the cut-off details in the table below.
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UP TGT Cutoff 2026
UP TGT Cutoff Marks 2026 For Females
The UP TGT exam cut-off marks have been released separately for both male and female candidates. Check the cut-off list female in the table below. The list has been released for a total of 12 subjects.
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
Science
|
342.720
|
330.624
|
322.560
|
258.048
|
Hindi
|
484.000
|
484.000
|
484.000
|
476.000
|
Sanskrit
|
491.904
|
491.904
|
491.904
|
483.840
|
Home Science
|
416.000
|
412.000
|
404.000
|
384.000
|
Social Science
|
400.000
|
392.000
|
384.000
|
388.000
|
Maths
|
452.000
|
448.000
|
448.000
|
424.000
|
Art
|
476.000
|
476.000
|
476.000
|
–
|
Physical Education
|
396.000
|
388.000
|
380.000
|
360.000
|
Urdu
|
–
|
–
|
460.000
|
–
|
Music Instrumental
|
456.000
|
–
|
448.000
|
436.000
|
Music Vocal
|
484.000
|
484.000
|
480.000
|
476.000
|
Biology
|
–
|
–
|
432.000
|
–
UP TGT Cutoff Marks 2026 for Males
The UP TGT exam cut-off marks have been released separately for both male and female candidates. Check the cut off list for male in the table below. The list has been released for a total of 14 subjects.
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Science
|
362.880
|
342.720
|
342.720
|
294.336
|
–
|
Hindi
|
484.000
|
484.000
|
484.000
|
480.000
|
456.000
|
Sanskrit
|
491.904
|
487.872
|
487.872
|
483.840
|
–
|
Home Science
|
412.000
|
404.000
|
400.000
|
392.000
|
–
|
Social Science
|
404.000
|
396.000
|
388.000
|
372.000
|
296.000
|
Maths
|
456.000
|
448.000
|
448.000
|
428.000
|
–
|
Art
|
480.000
|
472.000
|
476.000
|
468.000
|
–
|
Agriculture
|
460.000
|
452.000
|
452.000
|
440.000
|
412.000
|
Physical Education
|
392.000
|
376.000
|
384.000
|
368.000
|
–
|
Commerce
|
492.000
|
488.000
|
480.000
|
480.000
|
–
|
Urdu
|
460.000
|
452.000
|
452.000
|
–
|
–
|
Music Instrumental
|
464.000
|
–
|
–
|
432.000
|
–
|
Music Vocal
|
488.000
|
–
|
–
|
484.000
|
–
|
Biology
|
440.000
|
436.000
|
432.000
|
416.000
|
–
Steps to Check UPESSC TGT Cut Off 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to download and check the UPESSC TGT Cut Off 2026-
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Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in
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On the homepage click on the UP TGT Cut Off 2026 link.
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The subject wise and category wise cut off PDF will open on the screen.
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Check the cut off marks for your respective subject and category.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
Factors Affecting UP TGT Cutoff 2026
The UP TGT cutoff marks are not fixed. It depends on several factors. Candidates must understand these factors to understand the Here are the key factors that affect the UP TGT cutoff marks as follows:
-
Number of vacancies: Higher number of vacancies lead to a lower cutoff, while fewer vacancies have a higher cutoff.
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Difficulty level of exam: Difficult paper results in a lower cutoff and an easier one has a higher cutoff.
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Number of candidates: If there are more applicants, the cutoff will be higher.
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Category wise reservation: The cutoff is different for categories such as General, SC, ST OBC and EWS categories due to reservation norms.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.