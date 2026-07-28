UPESSC TGT Cut Off 2026 OUT: Check Subject and Category Wise Marks PDF Link, Download Here

UPESSC TGT Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the final results and cutoff marks for the 2026 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination today June 28, 2026 on its official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The results have been announced for various subjects including Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Home Science, Social Science, Urdu, Instrumental Music, Vocal Music, Biology, Mathematics, Art, Agriculture, Physical Education and Commerce.

The UP TGT examination was held on June 3 and June 4, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 3,539 vacant posts are to be filled under Advertisement No. 01/2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result PDF link

UP TGT Cutoff 2026 OUT

UPESSC has released the cut off marks list for the UP TGT exam along with the final results on its official website. The cut-off list has been released for male and female candidates across different categories. You can view the cut-off details in the table below.