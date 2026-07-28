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UPESSC TGT Cut Off 2026 OUT: Check Subject and Category Wise Marks PDF Link, Download Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 21:10 IST

UP TGT cutoff has been officially released by the UPESSC along with the final result. Candidates who appeared in the UP TGT exam 2026 can check their cutoff marks in this article.

UPESSC TGT Cut Off 2026 OUT: Check Subject and Category Wise Marks PDF Link, Download Here
UPESSC TGT Cut Off 2026 OUT: Check Subject and Category Wise Marks PDF Link, Download Here

Key Points

  • UPESSC released final results & cutoff for TGT 2026 exam on June 28, 2026.
  • The TGT examination was conducted on June 3 and June 4, 2026.
  • Cutoff marks have been released separately for male and female candidates.

UPESSC TGT Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the final results and cutoff marks for the 2026 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination today June 28, 2026 on its official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The results have been announced for various subjects including Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Home Science, Social Science, Urdu, Instrumental Music, Vocal Music, Biology, Mathematics, Art, Agriculture, Physical Education and Commerce.

The UP TGT examination was held on June 3 and June 4, 2026. Through this recruitment a total of 3,539 vacant posts are to be filled under Advertisement No. 01/2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result PDF link

UP TGT Cutoff 2026 OUT 

UPESSC has released the cut off marks  list for the UP TGT exam along with the final results on its official website. The cut-off list has been released for male and female candidates across different categories. You can view the cut-off details in the table below.

UP TGT Cutoff 2026

Download PDF

[OUT] UP TGT Cut Off 2026

UP TGT Cutoff Marks 2026 For Females

The UP TGT exam cut-off marks have been released separately for both male and female candidates. Check the cut-off list female in the table below. The list has been released for a total of 12 subjects.

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

Science

342.720

330.624

322.560

258.048

Hindi

484.000

484.000

484.000

476.000

Sanskrit

491.904

491.904

491.904

483.840

Home Science

416.000

412.000

404.000

384.000

Social Science

400.000

392.000

384.000

388.000

Maths

452.000

448.000

448.000

424.000

Art

476.000

476.000

476.000

Physical Education

396.000

388.000

380.000

360.000

Urdu

460.000

Music Instrumental

456.000

448.000

436.000

Music Vocal

484.000

484.000

480.000

476.000

Biology

432.000

UP TGT Cutoff Marks 2026 for Males

The UP TGT exam cut-off marks have been released separately for both male and female candidates. Check the cut off list for male in the table below. The list has been released for a total of 14 subjects.

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Science

362.880

342.720

342.720

294.336

Hindi

484.000

484.000

484.000

480.000

456.000

Sanskrit

491.904

487.872

487.872

483.840

Home Science

412.000

404.000

400.000

392.000

Social Science

404.000

396.000

388.000

372.000

296.000

Maths

456.000

448.000

448.000

428.000

Art

480.000

472.000

476.000

468.000

Agriculture

460.000

452.000

452.000

440.000

412.000

Physical Education

392.000

376.000

384.000

368.000

Commerce

492.000

488.000

480.000

480.000

Urdu

460.000

452.000

452.000

Music Instrumental

464.000

432.000

Music Vocal

488.000

484.000

Biology

440.000

436.000

432.000

416.000

Steps to Check UPESSC TGT Cut Off 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download and check the UPESSC TGT Cut Off 2026- 

  • Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in

  • On the homepage click on the UP TGT Cut Off 2026 link.

  • The subject wise and category wise cut off PDF will open on the screen.

  • Check the cut off marks for your respective subject and category.

  • Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Factors Affecting UP TGT Cutoff 2026

The UP TGT cutoff marks are not fixed. It depends on several factors. Candidates must understand these factors to understand the Here are the key factors that affect the UP TGT cutoff marks as follows:

  • Number of vacancies: Higher number of vacancies lead to a lower cutoff, while fewer vacancies have a higher cutoff.

  • Difficulty level of exam: Difficult paper results in a lower cutoff and an easier one has a higher cutoff.

  • Number of candidates: If there are more applicants, the cutoff will be higher.

  • Category wise reservation: The cutoff is different for categories such as General, SC, ST OBC and EWS categories due to reservation norms.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 19:41 IST

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    FAQs

    • What factors determine the UP TGT Cut Off 2026?
      +
      The cutoff is based on many factors such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, number of candidates appearing and reservation policies.
    • How can I check the UP TGT Cut Off 2026?
      +
      Candidates can check the UP TGT Cutoff 2026 by visiting the official website. The cutoff will appear in PDF format for respective subject and categories 
    • Has the UPESSC TGT Cut Off 2026 been released?
      +
      Yes UPESSC has released the subject wise and category wise TGT Cut Off 2026 along with the final result on its official website.

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