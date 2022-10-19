UPPCL AE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @upenergy.in: Download Assistant Engineer Call Letter

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited uploaded UPPCL AE Admit Card 2022: on upenergy.in. Candidates can check the download link below.

UPPCL AE Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for Assistant Engineer (AE) Posts on upenergy.in. Candidates can download UPPCL Admit Card by visiting the website of the commission much before the exam date. They need to use their ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’.

The online exam will be held in major cities of UP i.e. Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut cities etc. The question paper shall consist of 75% questions on B.E, 10% questions on GK, 10% questions on Reasoning/Aptitude, and 50% questions will be on Hindi Subject.

How to Download UPPCL AE Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPPCL i.e. upenergy.in

Step 2: Click ‘View/Download’ given against ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF "ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 05/VSA/2022/AE/CIVIL’

Step 3: Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Download UPPCL Assistant Engineer Admit Card

Selection will be done on the basis of the online exam and personal interview.