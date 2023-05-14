UPPSC 2023 Cut Off: Check Pre Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2023: Candidates can check the expected UPPSC PCS cut off here. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to ace the prelims and mains exam.

UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducted the UPPSC PCS prelims exam on May 14, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam must obtain the cut-off marks in order to qualify for the mains round. The UPPSC PCS cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to obtain in every stage in order to be declared qualified. The cutoff marks vary as per the category.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.

Also Check:

UPPSC Answer Key 2023

UPPSC Question Paper 2023

UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2023

UPPSC releases the category-wise cut-off marks in order to shortlist deserving candidates for the further rounds i.e. mains, and then the interview round. The marks obtained in the main examination and interview will be considered for preparing the final merit list of the successful candidates. With this, aspirants should also check the previous year's UPPSC PCS cut off to understand the past trend and set their target scores for the upcoming exam accordingly.

Expected UPPSC Cut Off Marks 2023

As per the expert analysis and previous exam trends, the cut-off is expected to be 114-120 for the general category, 112-118 for OBC, 95-100 for SC, and 86-90 for the ST category. Have a look at the expected cut off of UPPSC PCS prelims 2023 for all the categories shared below for reference purposes.

Category UPPSC PCS Cut Off Marks Prelims 2023 (Expected) General 114-120 OBC 112-118 SC 95-100 ST 86-90 PwD 93-107 Female Candidates 113-117

UPPSC PCS Cut Off Marks: Deciding Factors

Several factors are pivotal in deciding the cut-off marks of the UPPSC PCS exam as it is one of the most challenging exams. Let’s discuss the list of important factors that are considered by the commission to determine the cut-off marks every year shared below:

Number of applicants

Number of vacancies

Difficulty level of exam

Previous years’ cut-off trend

How to Download UPPSC Cut Off?

Candidates can download the official UPPSC PCS cut off pdf after the declaration of the result. Those who are willing to appear in the next year's exam can also download the cut-off marks to understand the exam trends and set their target score accordingly. Below, we have discussed the quick steps to download the cut-off marks without any hassles:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPSC.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result” link.

Step 3: Find the UPPSC PCS cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut-off PDF for future reference.

UPPSC Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates should check the UPPSC PCS previous year cut off marks to get an insight into the past trends over the years, and competition level, and prepare accordingly for the upcoming exam. Check the UPPSC cut off for 2021,2020 and 2019.

UPPSC cut off: Candidates can check below the UPPSC cut off for 2021- Download

Candidates check below the UPPSC PCS 2021 cut off

Category Cutoff Marks UR 115 SC of UP 96 ST of UP 82 OBC of UP 113 EWS 117 Female 110

UPPSC cut off: Candidates can check below the UPPSC cut off for 2020 - Download Here



Candidates check below the UPPSC PCS 2020 cut off

UPPSC cut off: Candidates can check below the UPPSC cut off for 2020 - Download Here



Candidates check below the UPPSC PCS 2020 cut off:

UPPSC Cut Off 2023 Highlights

Candidates preparing for the exam should be familiar with the key highlights of UPPSC PCS recruitment below:

Organization Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Exam Name UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 Post Group B posts Application Mode Online Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview UPPSC PCS cut off To be out soon Job Location Uttar Pradesh

UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2023: Minimum Qualifying Marks

The UPPSC PCS minimum qualifying marks are the minimum scores decided by the officials to shortlist the eligible candidates for the further selection process. Check the category-wise UPPSC PCS qualifying marks for both prelims and mains shared below: