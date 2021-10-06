Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPPSC GIC Answer Key 2021 @uppsc.up.nic.in, Submit Objection till 13 October

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key of Lecturer Government Inter College Pre Exam 2020. Candidates can download UPPSC Answer Key 2021 on the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

Created On: Oct 6, 2021 20:19 IST
UPPSC GIC Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key of the written exam for the post of Lecturer under Government Inter College (GIC). Candidates can download UPPSC Answer Key 2021 on the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC GIC Answer Key 2021 Link is available till 12 October 2021.

UPPSC GIC Answer Key Download Link

Candidates can submit their objection, if any,  through offline mode. The last date for submitting objection is 13 October 2021 till 5 PM. The candidates can check the format for submitting objection is given below:

UPPSC GIC Objection Link PDF

How to Download UPPSC GIC Admit Card 2021 ?

  • Go to official website of UPPSC -uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Click on the link ‘Click here to view Key Answer Sheet’
  • Click on ‘PDF’ link give under ‘Download Answer Keys’
  • Download UPPSC GIC Answer Key PDF

