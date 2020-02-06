UPPSC JE Result 2020 Declared @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check List of 1485 Selected Candidates Here

UPPSC JE Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the Interview Result of UPPSC JE Civil Posts Interview on its official website. Candidates appeared in the UPPSC JE Civil Posts Interview round now can check their result available on its official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the short notification release by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the result of UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services examination 2013 is based on the performance of the candidates in the Interview held from 09 December 2019 to 09 January 2020.

A total of 1485 Candidates have been provisionally selected by the commission for the UPPSC Combined State Engineering Services examination 2013. Result is available on the official website of the UPPSC uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates selected in the list have to submit their all the concerned Documents for Verification as mentioned in the notification. Commission will soon declare the Marks/Cut off marks obtained by the candidates on its official website.

Earlier UPPSC had notified Combined State Engineering Services examination 2013 for A.E. (Civil Engineering) posts under Irrigation/P.W.D./Minor Irrigation/Ground Water/Rural Engineering Departments.

How to check UPPSC JE Result 2020

First of all candidates will have to visit the official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

Go to the Information Bulletin section available on the official website of the Commission.

Click on the link- List of Candidates selected in Junior Engineer Examination 2013 for the post of J.E. (CIVIL) given on the home page.

The PDF of the Result for the JE will appear on your screen.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the UPPSC JE Civil Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.