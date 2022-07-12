UPPSC Mains Result 2021-22 (Out) @uppsc.up.nic.in: Download PDF Here

UPPSC Mains Result 2021-22 has been announced by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download it from here.

UPPSC Mains Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced Combined Upper Subordinate Service Mains Exam Result 2021 on its website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. As per the result, a total of 1285 candidates have cleared the mains. The candidates who appeared in the mains exam can download UPPSC PCS Mains Result from the official website or by clicking on UPPSC Mains Admit Card Link provided link below:

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam was conducted from 23 March to 27 March 2022 in which 5957 candidates participated. All the selected candidates will be required to appear for the interview round.

How to Download UPPSC Mains Result 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link given on the website under 'Information Bulletin ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM-2021' Download UPPSC PCS Mains Result PDF Check roll numbers of the selected candidates Take a printout of the PDF

As per the result notice, The Result of the Female candidates who are from out of U.P. shall be subject to final order and judgement of Hon'ble High Court in Special Appeal No. D475 of 2019.