UPPSC PCS 2020 Result Announced, Download UPPSC ACF/RFO Prelims Result 2020 @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS 2020 Result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the UPPSC PCS 2020 Prelims Result at uppsc.up.nic.in. All such candidates appeared in the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam & ACF/RFO Prelims 2020 can download the result through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS 2020 Prelims Exam was held on 11 October 2020 at 1282 exam centre wherein 3,14,699 candidates appeared. The exam was held in two shifts. i.e. Morning (9.30 AM to 11.30 AM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM). This year, a total of 595696 candidates had applied for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020.

The commission has declared the prelims result in five separate groups while the ACF/RFO Prelims 2020 Result has been declared separately after receiving requests by the candidates of general and special eligibilities for the posts.

As per UPPSC PCS 2020 Prelims Result, 5393 candidates have been qualified in ACF/RFO Preliminary Exam-2020 and 180 candidates have been conditionally qualified.

The instructions for UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 and ACF/RFO Prelims 2020 will be soon uploaded at the official website. All candidates should note that they would have to go through the release on once uploaded at the official website. The answer keys for the same will be uploaded after the release of the final result.

How and Where to Download UPPSC PCS 2020 Prelims Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on RESULT OF P.C.S. (PRE.) EXAM 2020 & A.C.F./R.F.O. (PRE.) EXAM 2020 flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam & ACF/RFO Prelims 2020 Result for future reference.

Download UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam & ACF/RFO Prelims 2020 Result

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam Notification was released on 20 April 2020 for filling 487 Vacancies. Candidates can directly download UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Result by clicking on the above link.