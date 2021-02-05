UPPSC PCS 2021: Notification OUT @uppsc.up.nic.in, 416 Vacancies notified for State/Upper Subordinate Services, ACF/RFO Exam 2021, Apply Online from today onwards

UPPSC PCS 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the advertisement of PCS 2021. According to which, around 416 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates wish to appear for UPPSC PCS 2021, can apply for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2021 and Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.) / Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.) Services Exam 2021 from today. i.e. 5 February 2021 onwards.

According to the notification, UPPSC PCS 2021 online application will start from February 5. The last date to submit the recruitment fee has been fixed as 2 March 2020 and the last date for applying online application is 5 March 2021.

Candidates applying for Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services Examination-2021 should note that they are required to appear in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 and qualify the same for going to the second stage of Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services Main Examination (Written) and Interview.

For selection in PCS examination, candidates should have completed 21 years of age on 1 July 2021. Also, one should not be more than 40 years of age. That is, the applicant should not be born before July 2, 1981 and not later than July 1, 2000. Similarly, persons with disabilities should not be more than 55 years of age. Candidates can check the details about the recruitment such as eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 5 March 2021

Last date for depositing online application fee: 2 March 2021

UPPSC PCS 2021 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Posts - 416 Posts

Name of Posts

Sub. Registrar, Asst. Prosecuting Officer (Transport)

District Administrative Officer

District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit)

Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-II)

Assistant Labour Commissioner

District Programme Officer

Senior Lecturer, DIET

District Probation Officer

Child Development Project Officer

Designated Officer / Food Safety Officer

Statistical officer

Labour Enforcement Officer

District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch)

ARO

Assistant Director (Horticulture)

Manager (Administration/ General)

Assistant Store Purchase Officer

Technical Assistant (Chemistry)

UPPSC PCS 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sub. Registrar, Asst. Prosecuting Officer (Transport)- Law Graduate.

District Administrative Officer- Post Graduate Degree.

District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit)- Commerce Graduate.

Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-II) - Degree in Science with Physics or Mechanical Engg. As one subject.

Assistant Labour Commissioner - Degree in Arts with Sociology or Economics as a subject or Commerce/Law.

District Programme Officer - Degree in Sociology or Social Science or Home Science or Social Work.

Senior Lecturer, DIET - Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.

District Probation Officer - Post Graduate Degree in Psychology or Sociology or Social Work or any qualification equivalent thereto or Post Graduate Diploma in any Branch of Social Work from any recognised Institute of Social Work.

Child Development Project Officer - Graduate Degree in Sociology or Social Work or Home Science or any qualification equivalent thereto recognised by the Government.

Designated Officer / Food Safety Officer - Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry as one of the subjects from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto or At least one of qualification prescribed for Direct Recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer.

Statistical officer - Post Graduate Degree in mathematics or Mathematical Statistics or Statistics or Agricultural Statistics from a university recognized by Law in India or equivalent qualification recognised by the Government.

Labour Enforcement Officer- Bachelor's degree with Economics or Sociology or commerce and Post Graduate Diploma or Postgraduate Degree in Law / Labour relation / Labour welfare / Labour Law / Commerce / Sociology / Social work / Social welfare / Trade Management / Personnel Management.

District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch) - Agriculture Graduate.

Principals, Government Intermediate Colleges (For Boys or Girls) - A Post-Graduate Degree from a University established by law in India or a degree recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. L.T. Diploma of the Department of Education, Uttar Pradesh, or B.T. or B.Ed. or an equivalent Degree of a University.

ARO - A Post-Graduate Degree in Chemistry from a University established by law in India or a degree recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Assistant Director (Horticulture) - Agriculture Graduate.

Manager (Administration/ General) - M.B.A. or Equivalent Degree.

Assistant Store Purchase Officer- MBA

Technical Assistant (Chemistry) - Post-graduate Degree in Chemistry with minimum 50 per cent marks from a University established by law in India.

UPPSC PCS 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years

Download UPPSC PCS 2021 Notification PDF Here

UPPSC PCS 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UPPSC PCS 2021

Interested candidates can apply online for UPPSC PCS 2021 from 5 February to 5 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

UPPSC PCS 2021 Application Fee