UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification for 84 Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts Vacancies, Apply Online Link, Check Eligibility

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 is out for 84 Homoeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for UPPSC Recruitment 2023

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), has released the recruitment notification for 84 Homoeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts in different departments of Uttar Pradesh on its official website.

The selection process for all the posts will be done in two stages i.e. written test and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here

UPPSC Recruitment Notification 2023

The important information and overview for UPPSC Recruitment notification 2023 of Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts is tabulated below. The candidates need to fill the online application and send the hard copy to the

“The Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 10, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj, U.P. Pin Code-211018”

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Posts Name Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts Total Vacancies 84 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on September 26, 2023 Application Start Date Septmber 26, 2023 Application End Date October 26, 2023 Last Date of Submission f Hard Copy November 2, 2023 Selection process Written Test Interview

UPPSC Recruitment Notification PDF

Candidates can download the UPPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 84 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of UPPSC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

Vacancies For UPPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts

A total of 84 vacancies were announced by UPPSC for Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts. The detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Name Number of Posts Deputy Director 1 Assistant Chemist 2 Homoeopathic Medical Officer 54 Professor Organon of Medicine 4 Professor Homoeopathic Pharmacy 2 Professor Homoeopathic Materia Medica 4 Professor Repertory 3 Professor Community Medicine 1 Professor Gynecology and Obstetrics 3 Professor Surgery 2 Professor Practice of Medicine 2 Professor Forensic Medicine and Toxicology 2 Professor Pathology 3 Professor Anatomy 1

What is the Application Fee For UPPSC?

Candidates can fill out the UPPSC application form from the official website. The link to apply for UPPSC is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for UPPSC 2023. For information on UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - uppsc.up.nic.in

The application fee for UPPSC is Rs 105 for General and EWS candidates whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/ExServiceman category need to pay Rs 65



Posts Categories UR/EWS SC/ST/ExServiceman Disabled Category Various Posts Rs 105 Rs 65 Rs 25

What is the UPPSC Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for UPPSC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority which varies from post to post. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Position Qualification Experience Age Limit Deputy Director Master's Degree in Geography, Statistics, Economics, Sociology, Business Management, Industrial Engineering, or Public Administration 5 Years 21-40 Years Assistant Chemist Master's Degree in Chemistry (with 50% Marks) 2 Years 21-40 Years Homoeopathic Medical Officer Degree in Homoeopathy with Registration in Homoeopathy Medical Council UP NA 21-40 Years Professor Organon of Medicine Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject 3 Years Teaching Experience 30-50 Years Professor Homoeopathic Pharmacy Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject 3 Years Teaching Experience 30-50 Years Professor Homoeopathic Materia Medica Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject 3 Years Teaching Experience 30-50 Years Professor Repertory Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject 3 Years Teaching Experience 30-50 Years Professor Community Medicine Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject 3 Years Teaching Experience 30-50 Years Professor Gynecology and Obstetrics Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject 3 Years Teaching Experience 30-50 Years Professor Surgery Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject 3 Years Teaching Experience 30-50 Years Professor Practice of Medicine Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject 3 Years Teaching Experience 30-50 Years Professor Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject 3 Years Teaching Experience 30-50 Years Professor Pathology Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject 3 Years Teaching Experience 30-50 Years Professor Anatomy Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject 3 Years Teaching Experience 30-50 Years

UPPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts Selection Process

The UPPSC 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Interview

The highlights of the written test is listed below

There are four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answer happens to be correct and there will be same penalty as one third (0.33) If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be for that question

UPPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer Salary 2023

The pay band of the selected candidate varies from post to post for which they are selected. Below we have tabulated the salary range for each posts