UPPSC Jobs 2023 Apply for Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification for 84 Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts Vacancies, Apply Online Link, Check Eligibility

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 is out for 84 Homoeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for UPPSC Recruitment 2023

UPPSC Homeopathy Medical Officer Recruitment 2023
UPPSC Homeopathy Medical Officer Recruitment 2023

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), has released the recruitment notification for 84 Homoeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts in different departments of Uttar Pradesh on its official website.

The selection process for all the posts will be done in two stages i.e. written test and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here

UPPSC Recruitment Notification 2023

The important information and overview for UPPSC Recruitment notification 2023 of Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts is tabulated below. The candidates need to fill the online application and send the hard copy to the 

“The Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 10, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj, U.P. Pin Code-211018”

UPPSC Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Posts Name

Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts

Total Vacancies

84

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

September 26, 2023

Application Start Date

Septmber 26, 2023

Application End Date

October 26, 2023

Last Date of Submission f Hard Copy

November 2, 2023

Selection process

Written Test

Interview

UPPSC Recruitment Notification PDF

Candidates can download the UPPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 84 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of UPPSC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

Vacancies For UPPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts

A total of 84 vacancies were announced by UPPSC for Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts. The detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Name

Number of Posts

Deputy Director

1

Assistant Chemist

2

Homoeopathic Medical Officer

54

Professor Organon of Medicine

4

Professor Homoeopathic Pharmacy

2

Professor Homoeopathic Materia Medica

4

Professor Repertory

3

Professor Community Medicine

1

Professor Gynecology and Obstetrics

3

Professor Surgery

2

Professor Practice of Medicine

2

Professor Forensic Medicine and Toxicology

2

Professor Pathology

3

Professor Anatomy

1

What is the Application Fee For UPPSC?

Candidates can fill out the UPPSC application form from the official website. The link to apply for  UPPSC is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for UPPSC 2023. For information on UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - uppsc.up.nic.in

The application fee for UPPSC is Rs 105 for General and EWS candidates whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/ExServiceman category need to pay Rs 65


Posts

Categories

UR/EWS

SC/ST/ExServiceman

Disabled Category

Various Posts

Rs 105

Rs 65

Rs 25

What is the UPPSC Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for UPPSC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority which varies from post to post. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of UPPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Position

Qualification

Experience

Age Limit

Deputy Director

Master's Degree in Geography, Statistics, Economics, Sociology, Business Management, Industrial Engineering, or Public Administration

5 Years

21-40 Years

Assistant Chemist

Master's Degree in Chemistry (with 50% Marks)

2 Years

21-40 Years

Homoeopathic Medical Officer

Degree in Homoeopathy with Registration in Homoeopathy Medical Council UP

NA

21-40 Years

Professor Organon of Medicine

Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject

3 Years Teaching Experience

30-50 Years

Professor Homoeopathic Pharmacy

Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject

3 Years Teaching Experience

30-50 Years

Professor Homoeopathic Materia Medica

Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject

3 Years Teaching Experience

30-50 Years

Professor Repertory

Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject

3 Years Teaching Experience

30-50 Years

Professor Community Medicine

Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject

3 Years Teaching Experience

30-50 Years

Professor Gynecology and Obstetrics

Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject

3 Years Teaching Experience

30-50 Years

Professor Surgery

Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject

3 Years Teaching Experience

30-50 Years

Professor Practice of Medicine

Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject

3 Years Teaching Experience

30-50 Years

Professor Forensic Medicine and Toxicology

Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject

3 Years Teaching Experience

30-50 Years

Professor Pathology

Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject

3 Years Teaching Experience

30-50 Years

Professor Anatomy

Master's Medical Degree in Related Subject

3 Years Teaching Experience

30-50 Years

UPPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts Selection Process

The UPPSC 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Written Test 
  2. Interview

The highlights of the written test is listed below

  1. There are four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty
  2. If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answer happens to be correct and there will be same penalty as one third (0.33)
  3. If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be for that question

UPPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer Salary 2023

The pay band of the selected candidate varies from post to post for which they are selected. Below we have tabulated the salary range for each posts

Post Name

Level

Pay Band

Deputy Director

Level-11

Rs. 67700-208700

Assistant Chemist

Level-10

Rs. 56100-177500

Homoeopathic Medical Officer

Level-11

Rs. 56100-177501

Homepeopthy Professors

Level-12

Rs. 78800-209200

 

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for UPPSC Recruitment 2023 be released?

The UPPSC Recruitment 2023 for Homeopathic Medical Officer is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority UPPSC for 84 posts.

How many posts have been announced in UPPSC Recruitment 2023 for Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts?

A total of 84 posts have been announced in the UPPSC Recruitment 2023 notification for Homeopathic Medical Officer and Other Posts. A detailed breakdown of vacancies is given in the above article.

What is the age limit to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates between 21 to 50 years of age can apply for the different posts of UPPSC Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms. Detailed breakdown of age required for each post is given in the above article.

What is the UPPSC Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for UPPSC Recruitment 2023 based on two stages i.e. written test and interview.
