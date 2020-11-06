UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam 2016 on 22 and 23 December 2020, Apply Online for Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Mains @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam 2016: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the mains exam date for the post of Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) and Assistant Review Officer (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) on its official website. As per UPPSC Notice, UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam will be held on 22 December 2020 (Tuesday) and 23 December 2020 (Wednesday). UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Mains Exam will be conducted at Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Date Notice PDF

The candidates who are qualified in UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam are required to apply for the mains through online mode on UPPSC website - uppsc.up.nic.in . The last date for submission of the application is 23 November 2020. UPPSC RO ARO Mains Application Link is also given below:

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Form

How to Apply for UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam 2016 ?

Go to official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link ‘. Conventional Form :- FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR ADVT. A-3/E-1/2016 SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (MAINS) EXAM.-2016’, given on the home page Enter your Registration no. & Basic Details Click on ‘Validate Details’ You can submit the application fee by clicking on the link "Click here to payment the required fee for Main Examination" After submitting the application fee, click on ‘SAVE/SUBMIT’ button In case you want to rectify your application, then go to ‘MODIFY ONLINE DETAILS AFTER SUBMISSION FOR AD VT. A-3/E-1/2016 SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI / SAHA YAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (MAINS) EXAM.-2016’

After submitting online application, the candidate are required to send the copy of application along with necessaru documents Lok Sewa Aayog, UP, 10, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Allahabad, Pin Code - 211018 on or before 01 December 2020.

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Duration General Studies 120 120 2 hours General Hindi and Drafting - Part 1 (Conventional) 100 100 2 hours and 1/5 hour General Hindi and Drafting - Part 2 (General Vocabulary) 60 60 1/2 hour Hindi Essay 120 120 3 hours

Candidate who will qualify in the mains shall be called for interview round.

UPPSC RO ARO Exam was held on 20 September 2020. A total of 5754 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the Mains Exam for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Posts.