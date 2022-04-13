UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 (Released) @uppsc.up.nic.in, Raise Objection Till Apr 19

UPPSC has released the answer key for the Staff Nurse (Male) posts on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Know process to raise objection.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the Staff Nurse (Male) posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Staff Nurse posts can download answer key available on the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in.

It is noted that UPPSC had conducted the written exam for Staff Nurse (Male) posts against Advt no A-1/E-1/2022 on 10 April 2022.

The answer key for the post of Staff Nurse (Male) for all the four set including A/B/C/D is available on the official website. The UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 will be available on the official website till 18 April 2022.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the above posts should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key in the prescribed format on or before 19 April 2022.

Candidates will have to provide the proper evidence in support of their answer following the guidelines as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Marks 2021 Check Steps

Go the official website of the UPPSC - www.uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the result link- Mark sheet NOTICE REGARDING KEYSHEET OF ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2022 STAFF NURSE (MALE) EXAM. 2017 RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022 available on the homepage of the website. You will get the PDF of the UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 in a new window. Download and take a print out of UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 for future reference.

Download directly the UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 Notice from the link given below.

