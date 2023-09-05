UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 300 Ayurveda Vacancies, Check Eligibility

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published notification for the 300 Staff Nurse posts on its official website. As per the notification, between September 4 to October 4, 2023, the Commission will accept applications for 300 positions as Staff Nurses (Ayurveda).

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published notification for the 300 Staff Nurse posts on its official website. As per the notification, between September 4 to October 4, 2023, the Commission will accept applications for 300 positions as Staff Nurses (Ayurveda). Candidates that are interested in this opportunity can apply online. This opportunity is for both men and women and is a non gazetted grade B post.

The applicant should carefully read the material provided here and the official notification for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurveda Recruitment 2023 before submitting an application. It is important to note that before applying the candidates must have an OTR number. Without the OTR number, applications would not be accepted by the UPPSC staff nurse recruitment authority. You can apply for OTR on the website: uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recrutiment 2023

There are 300 open positions in the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023(Ayurveda) as per the recent recruitment UPPSC notification. The application dates are 04 September 2023 to04 October 2023. Interested candidates can submit their applications for this position. You can use the link provided in the article below to complete the UPPSC Staff Nurse (Ayurveda) Online Form 2023. More Information on this article includes; Vacancy details, qualification, age criteria, salary, how to apply and selection process. The overview of the examination is given below:

Name of examination UPPSC Staff nurse ayurveda Conducting Body UPPSC Category Uttar Pradesh Government Jobs Employment type Full time Job location Uttar Pradesh Number of vacancies 300 Notification Date 4 September 2023 Date of exam To be notified Last date of application 4 October 2023 Mode of application Online Minimum age to apply 21 Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the UPPSC staff nurse recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 300 vacancies announced under UPPSC staff nurse recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of UPPSC staff nurse recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

UPPSC staff nurse recruitment notification pdf 2023 Download PDF

UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 Vacancy

300 positions have been made available by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPSC) for the Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Ayurveda (Group B). For males it is 48 and females 252.

How to Apply For UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023?

The online registration and submission process for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 (Ayurveda) will end on October 4, 2023, at 23:59. Candidates who will not submit their online UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurveda application forms by the deadline will not be taken into consideration, and no correspondence in this regard will be answered.

Candidates are asked to follow the steps given below for better understanding:

All interested candidates may apply online between September 4, 2023, and October 4, 2023.

For more information on the UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurveda 2023 notification, read it.

Make sure you have an OTR number

Please enter your basic information and upload your picture, signature, ID proof, and other documents.

Before submitting an application, check your complete details in the preview.

Fill out the form and pay the application fee. if payment is requested.

For further processing, print off the submitted final form.

UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 Application Fees

Candidates must pay the UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurveda application fee through the payment gateway on the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) website integrated with the online application. Do verify the accuracy of the information in the UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurveda Recruitment 2023 application form. It will be possible to pay fees online with Net Banking or with a debit or credit card until October 4, 2023, at 23:59.

Category Name Application Fee General, OBC, EWS ₹125/- Other State Candidates ₹125/- SC, ST ₹65/- Physically Handicapped ₹25/-

UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurveda Eligibility

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for theUPPSC staff nurse Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Educational Qualification High school diploma with a science concentration and an intermediate diploma from the Board of High School & Intermediate Education in Uttar Pradesh, or from a test that the government has deemed to be comparable there;

Medical and Surgical Nursing (Ayurved) diploma that is registerable with the Uttar Pradesh Board of Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine.

Ayurvedic midwifery diploma that is registerable with the Uttar Pradesh Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board.

Registration certificate from the Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbi Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh identifying them as an Ayurved Nurse and Midwife (Dhatri). Age limit Minimum age: 21 Maximum age: 40 For age relaxation criteria visit: uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 Selection Process

The UPPSC Staff Nurse Ayurved 2023 selection process is divide into five parts, they are listed below:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

Main (Written) Examination

Document Verification

Medical Fitness Test

Selection.

UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 Salary

The salary range of UPSC staff nurse recruitment(Ayurveda) 2023 is from: Rs.44,900 – 1,42,400/-Per Month