UPSC CAPF Merit List Result 2018-19 released @upsc.gov.in to fill 50 Remaining Vacancies; Check Notification

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Merit List Result of candidates selected to fill the remaining 50 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as Assistant Commandants (AC) under UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Recruitment. The UPSC CAPF Notification released on 11 May 2020 mentions that the Commission recommends names of 50 more candidates, including 22 General, 24 OBC and 4 SC, to fill remaining vacancies on the basis of UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2018 Exam. These candidates have been selected from the CAPF 2018 Reserve List. Check below the full list of candidates named in the final merit list of CAPF AC Exam 2018 along with their Roll Numbers. Also, have a look at the CAPF Notification.
Download PDF UPSC CAPF 2020 Notification on Merit List 2018
The UPSC had initially notified a total of 398 vacancies under CAPF AC Recruitment 2018. However, the vacancies were increased to 466 later. Of the total 466 Vacancies, the UPSC had already recommended the names of 416 candidates for appointment in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). However, 50 more candidates were to be recommended to fill the remaining vacancies in the central armed forces.
The CAPF AC 2018 Exam was held on 12 August 2018 and the Interviews were held during 24 June to 24 July 2019. The CAPF AC Final Result 2018 was announced on 2 August 2019 along with Merit List of 416 candidates selected for recruitment.
List of 416 Candidates selected under UPSC CAPF AC 2018
List of 50 Candidates selected for CAPF AC Recruitment 2018
|
Roll Number
|
Name of Candidates
|
0864416
|
Sumit Shrikant Sathe
|
0820569
|
Khalid Hussain
|
0851342
|
Abhimanyu Singh
|
0504360
|
Ashish Dahatonde
|
0401803
|
Soumitro Chowdhury
|
0205252
|
Raksha Ram Mishra
|
0874809
|
Ashutosh Gautam
|
0502699
|
Shinde Sushant Sanjeev
|
1901333
|
Finu Joseph
|
1411987
|
Harsh Bhadula
|
0821072
|
Pushkar Dwivedi
|
0839670
|
Vivek Vikram Singh
|
0860751
|
Jitendra
|
0877242
|
Alok Kumar Yadav
|
0858585
|
Rakesh Anand
|
0868823
|
Gaurav Lamoriya
|
0302992
|
Prajwal N P
|
0867904
|
Ankush
|
0202538
|
Ajit Verma
|
0835140
|
Satish Antil
|
2604465
|
Deepanshu
|
1103908
|
Ankur Yadav
|
1202511
|
Kamalesh R
|
4102408
|
Sumit Saurabh
|
0872882
|
Manish Kumar Yadav
|
0850878
|
Borhade Ajinkya Machhindra
|
1510270
|
Abhishek Kumar Jha
|
0811110
|
Avinash Kumar Sinha
|
0839318
|
Gourav
|
3510981
|
Sagandeep Singh
|
0863284
|
Nidhi Nain
|
0837599
|
Shubham Rai
|
1200637
|
Sanjai K
|
0503397
|
Ingle Rajesh Devidas
|
0800333
|
Mukesh Kumar Devanda
|
0821311
|
Jitender
|
0817194
|
Rajnish Kumar
|
0805184
|
Vikas Yadav
|
0509337
|
Shejol Rahul Suresh
|
1507629
|
Shashank Chandra Sinha
|
0883407
|
Ravi Lal Singh Yadav
|
1411508
|
Shivanshu Sharma
|
0852071
|
Vineet Kumar
|
0836094
|
Rohatash Kumar
|
0860747
|
Subhanjay Karmkar
|
1301890
|
Pratik Meshram
|
0400047
|
Rishabh Makwana
|
0207988
|
Ajay Kumar Sonkar
|
1302712
|
Madane Rahul Premal
Candidates not yet allotted Joining Letters under CAPF AC 2018
Earlier, a retired Inspector General in BSF, BN Sharma brought it to light that candidates recruited under CAPF AC Recruitment 2018 have not been given joining letters so far, except for candidates recruited in the SSB.
When will UPSC CAPF Notification 2020 release?
The UPSC has postponed the UPSC CAPF AC 2020 Notification due to COVID-19. However, it is expected that UPSC may release the notification soon after analysing the situation.