UPSC CAPF Merit List Result 2018-19 released @upsc.gov.in to fill 50 Remaining Vacancies; Check Notification

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Merit List Result of candidates selected to fill the remaining 50 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as Assistant Commandants (AC) under UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Recruitment. The UPSC CAPF Notification released on 11 May 2020 mentions that the Commission recommends names of 50 more candidates, including 22 General, 24 OBC and 4 SC, to fill remaining vacancies on the basis of UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2018 Exam. These candidates have been selected from the CAPF 2018 Reserve List. Check below the full list of candidates named in the final merit list of CAPF AC Exam 2018 along with their Roll Numbers. Also, have a look at the CAPF Notification.

The UPSC had initially notified a total of 398 vacancies under CAPF AC Recruitment 2018. However, the vacancies were increased to 466 later. Of the total 466 Vacancies, the UPSC had already recommended the names of 416 candidates for appointment in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). However, 50 more candidates were to be recommended to fill the remaining vacancies in the central armed forces.

The CAPF AC 2018 Exam was held on 12 August 2018 and the Interviews were held during 24 June to 24 July 2019. The CAPF AC Final Result 2018 was announced on 2 August 2019 along with Merit List of 416 candidates selected for recruitment.

List of 416 Candidates selected under UPSC CAPF AC 2018

List of 50 Candidates selected for CAPF AC Recruitment 2018

Roll Number Name of Candidates 0864416 Sumit Shrikant Sathe 0820569 Khalid Hussain 0851342 Abhimanyu Singh 0504360 Ashish Dahatonde 0401803 Soumitro Chowdhury 0205252 Raksha Ram Mishra 0874809 Ashutosh Gautam 0502699 Shinde Sushant Sanjeev 1901333 Finu Joseph 1411987 Harsh Bhadula 0821072 Pushkar Dwivedi 0839670 Vivek Vikram Singh 0860751 Jitendra 0877242 Alok Kumar Yadav 0858585 Rakesh Anand 0868823 Gaurav Lamoriya 0302992 Prajwal N P 0867904 Ankush 0202538 Ajit Verma 0835140 Satish Antil 2604465 Deepanshu 1103908 Ankur Yadav 1202511 Kamalesh R 4102408 Sumit Saurabh 0872882 Manish Kumar Yadav 0850878 Borhade Ajinkya Machhindra 1510270 Abhishek Kumar Jha 0811110 Avinash Kumar Sinha 0839318 Gourav 3510981 Sagandeep Singh 0863284 Nidhi Nain 0837599 Shubham Rai 1200637 Sanjai K 0503397 Ingle Rajesh Devidas 0800333 Mukesh Kumar Devanda 0821311 Jitender 0817194 Rajnish Kumar 0805184 Vikas Yadav 0509337 Shejol Rahul Suresh 1507629 Shashank Chandra Sinha 0883407 Ravi Lal Singh Yadav 1411508 Shivanshu Sharma 0852071 Vineet Kumar 0836094 Rohatash Kumar 0860747 Subhanjay Karmkar 1301890 Pratik Meshram 0400047 Rishabh Makwana 0207988 Ajay Kumar Sonkar 1302712 Madane Rahul Premal

Candidates not yet allotted Joining Letters under CAPF AC 2018

Earlier, a retired Inspector General in BSF, BN Sharma brought it to light that candidates recruited under CAPF AC Recruitment 2018 have not been given joining letters so far, except for candidates recruited in the SSB.

When will UPSC CAPF Notification 2020 release?

The UPSC has postponed the UPSC CAPF AC 2020 Notification due to COVID-19. However, it is expected that UPSC may release the notification soon after analysing the situation.