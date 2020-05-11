Study at Home
UPSC CAPF Merit List Result 2018-19 released @upsc.gov.in to fill 50 Remaining Vacancies; Check Notification

UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Merit List Result announced @ upsc.gov.in for filling remaining 50 vacancies in armed forces of Assistant Commandants in CRPF/BSF/CISF/SSB/ITBP. 50 more candidates named for recruitment. Check full list and Notification PDF.

May 11, 2020 13:03 IST
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Merit List Result of candidates selected to fill the remaining 50 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as Assistant Commandants (AC) under UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Recruitment. The UPSC CAPF Notification released on 11 May 2020 mentions that the Commission recommends names of 50 more candidates, including 22 General, 24 OBC and 4 SC, to fill remaining vacancies on the basis of UPSC CAPF (ACs) 2018 Exam. These candidates have been selected from the CAPF 2018 Reserve List. Check below the full list of candidates named in the final merit list of CAPF AC Exam 2018 along with their Roll Numbers. Also, have a look at the CAPF Notification.

Download PDF UPSC CAPF 2020 Notification on Merit List 2018

The UPSC had initially notified a total of 398 vacancies under CAPF AC Recruitment 2018. However, the vacancies were increased to 466 later. Of the total 466 Vacancies, the UPSC had already recommended the names of 416 candidates for appointment in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). However, 50 more candidates were to be recommended to fill the remaining vacancies in the central armed forces.  

The CAPF AC 2018 Exam was held on 12 August 2018 and the Interviews were held during 24 June to 24 July 2019. The CAPF AC Final Result 2018 was announced on 2 August 2019 along with Merit List of 416 candidates selected for recruitment.

List of 416 Candidates selected under UPSC CAPF AC 2018

List of 50 Candidates selected for CAPF AC Recruitment 2018

Roll Number

Name of Candidates

0864416

 Sumit Shrikant Sathe

0820569

 Khalid Hussain

0851342

 Abhimanyu Singh

0504360

 Ashish Dahatonde

0401803

 Soumitro Chowdhury

0205252

 Raksha Ram Mishra

0874809

 Ashutosh Gautam

0502699

 Shinde Sushant Sanjeev

1901333

 Finu Joseph

1411987

 Harsh Bhadula

0821072

 Pushkar Dwivedi

0839670

 Vivek Vikram Singh

0860751

 Jitendra

0877242

 Alok Kumar Yadav

0858585

 Rakesh Anand

0868823

 Gaurav Lamoriya

0302992

 Prajwal N P

0867904

 Ankush

0202538

 Ajit Verma

0835140

 Satish Antil

2604465

 Deepanshu

1103908

 Ankur Yadav

1202511

 Kamalesh R

4102408

 Sumit Saurabh

0872882

 Manish Kumar Yadav

0850878

 Borhade Ajinkya Machhindra

1510270

 Abhishek Kumar Jha

0811110

 Avinash Kumar Sinha

0839318

 Gourav

3510981

 Sagandeep Singh

0863284

 Nidhi Nain

0837599

 Shubham Rai

1200637

 Sanjai K

0503397

 Ingle Rajesh Devidas

0800333

 Mukesh Kumar Devanda

0821311

 Jitender

0817194

 Rajnish Kumar

0805184

 Vikas Yadav

0509337

 Shejol Rahul Suresh

1507629

 Shashank Chandra Sinha

0883407

 Ravi Lal Singh Yadav

1411508

 Shivanshu Sharma

0852071

 Vineet Kumar

0836094

 Rohatash Kumar

0860747

 Subhanjay Karmkar

1301890

 Pratik Meshram

0400047

 Rishabh Makwana

0207988

 Ajay Kumar Sonkar

1302712

 Madane Rahul Premal

Candidates not yet allotted Joining Letters under CAPF AC 2018

Earlier, a retired Inspector General in BSF, BN Sharma brought it to light that candidates recruited under CAPF AC Recruitment 2018 have not been given joining letters so far, except for candidates recruited in the SSB.

When will UPSC CAPF Notification 2020 release?

The UPSC has postponed the UPSC CAPF AC 2020 Notification due to COVID-19. However, it is expected that UPSC may release the notification soon after analysing the situation.

