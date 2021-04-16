UPSC CISF AC LDCE Result 2021 Declared @upsc.gov.in, Download Roll Number Wise CISF AC Result PDF Here

UPSC CISF AC LDCE Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of CISF AC (Exe) Limited Departmental Competitive Exam, 2021. All such candidates who appeared in the UPSC CISF AC LDCE 2021 can download the result through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CISF AC LDCE 2021 was held on 14 March 2021 at various exam centres. The candidates who have qualified in the written test can appear for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. The result can be checked by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021 written test result link flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC CISF AC LDCE 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC CISF AC LDCE 2021 Result

The date, time and venue of the Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests will be communicated to the selected candidates. In case any candidate, whose roll number figures in this list, does not receive any intimation regarding the same, he/she may contact the CISF Authorities, immediately.

The marks and other details related to the examination shall be available on the Commission’s website within 30 days from the date of publication of the final result i.e. after the conduct of the interview etc. and would be available on the website for a period of 30 days.

The roll number wise result has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can directly check the roll number and name wise result of UPSC CISF AC LDCE 2021 by clicking on the provided hyperlinks in the article.

Download UPSC CISF AC LDCE 2021 Result (With Roll Number)

