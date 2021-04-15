Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO Posts, Salary upto 75,000/-
Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification is out for General Duty Medical Officer Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: The Southern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 April 2021.
Important dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 23 April 2021
Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- General Duty Medical Officer - 33 Posts
Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: M.B.B.S with experience in ICU working and Operation of ventilator Machine OR The candidate should be M.B.B.S and registered with the Indian Medical Council.
Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Should not have completed 53 years of age as on 01.04.2021. However, this upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.
Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 75,000/-(GDMO)
Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to interview through online / Phone call from 28 April 2021 at 11:00 hrs onwards. The interview will be conducted on subsequent days also depending upon the requirement.
How to apply for Southern Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates have to send the scanned copy of their application duly filled and signed in the prescribed format through e-mail along with requisite documents / Certificates in single PDF as mentioned in the application form e-mail Id: covid19cmp20@gmail.com latest by 23 April 2021.
Check Latest Government Jobs:
NCRTC Recruitment 2021 for 23 Executive, DGM, Manager, Surveyor & Other Posts
Oil India Recruitment 2021 for SMO Posts, Download Oil India Recruitment Notification @oil-india.com
Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online @vikasbank.com
ACMS Recruitment 2021 for 17 Teaching Faculty Posts, Interview Tentatively in May