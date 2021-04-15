Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO Posts, Salary upto 75,000/

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: The Southern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 April 2021.

Important dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 23 April 2021

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officer - 33 Posts

Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: M.B.B.S with experience in ICU working and Operation of ventilator Machine OR The candidate should be M.B.B.S and registered with the Indian Medical Council.

Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Should not have completed 53 years of age as on 01.04.2021. However, this upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 75,000/-(GDMO)

Southern Railway GDMO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to interview through online / Phone call from 28 April 2021 at 11:00 hrs onwards. The interview will be conducted on subsequent days also depending upon the requirement.

Notification

Official Website

How to apply for Southern Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates have to send the scanned copy of their application duly filled and signed in the prescribed format through e-mail along with requisite documents / Certificates in single PDF as mentioned in the application form e-mail Id: covid19cmp20@gmail.com latest by 23 April 2021.

