Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online @vikasbank.com

Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021: Vikas Souharda Co-operative Bank Ltd has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 23 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 23 April 2021

Exam Date: 25 April 2021

Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Probationary Officer

Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Minimum Graduation in any discipline from an affiliated university. The percentage of marks obtained should be a minimum of 50%.

Experience: Experience in Banking or any Financial Institution is preferred, fresher can also apply.

Age: Not exceeding 30 years as of 01st April, 2021

Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021 Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online test.

Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021 Exam Pattern

Serial Number Subject No. Of Questions Marks 1. Banking subject 50 50 2. General Knowledge 25 25 3. Mental Ability 15 15 4. Technology 20 20 5. Co-operative Field 10 10 6. Kannada Proficiency 10 10 7. English Knowledge 10 10 8. Basic Accounts 10 10

This test is hosted online. Candidates should use their internet-enabled Smartphone/PC/Laptop/Tab etc. with sufficient data and battery backup. The link will be sent to the candidate's registered e-mail ID prior to the examination date and time. On the date of examination, the online live link “Click here to take the test” will be opened exactly at 11 AM on 25th April 2021 and closes automatically after completion of the duration of an examination.

Download Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 23 April 2021. The candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the provided hyperlink.