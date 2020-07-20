UPSC to reimburse airfare to the candidates appearing for Civil Service/IAS 2020 Personality Test (Interview)

UPSC Civil Services 2020: Union Public Service Commission has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to and fro airfare’ to the candidates coming to Delhi for appearing in UPSC IAS Interview 2020/UPSC Civil Services Interview as the train facilities are not fully functional due to COVID-19 as per the notice.

The commission has requested to the state government to allow candidates to move in/out of the restricted zones for the purpose of attending UPSC Civil Services/IAS Interview 2020. The commission will help the candidates with their lodging and transport requirements.

The UPSC UPSC IAS Personality Test 2020 (UPSC CSE 2019-20) has been started from 20 July 2020 and it will be continued till 30 July 2020 for remaining 623 candidates.

According to the notice released on UPSC Website, When the Government of India decided to impose a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The commission was in midst of conducting CSE 2019 personality test/interviews for 2304 candidates and that time the commission has decided to postpone the interview round for remaining 623 candidates from 23 March 2020.

With Gradual lifting of the lockdown, the commission has decided to conduct a personality test for remaining candidates with precautionary and safety measures. All candidates are advised to cooperate with the commission’s arrangements.

In order to safety and health concerns, the commission will provide a sealed kit consisting of a face mask, face shield, a bottle, a sanitizer and a hand gloves as per the notice.

Notice

UPSC Civil Service Interview Notice 2020

UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2019-20 CSE 2019 will be conducted in two shifts.i.e. 9 AM and 1 PM at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Annually, the Union Public Service Commission conducts the Civil Services Exam in three stages. i.e. Preliminary, Mains, Personality or Interview to hire candidates in Indian Administrative Services, Indian Forest Services, Indian Police Services and other services.