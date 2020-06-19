UPSC Civil Service Interview 2019-20: UPSC IAS Personality Test from 20 July, Download IAS Interview List for 624 Candidates @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Service Interview 2019-20: Union Public Service Commission has released the interview schedule of Civil Service Exam 2019. All such candidates who are qualified in UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2019 can download UPSC Civil Service Interview Schedule from official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Service Interview PDF Link is also given below. Candidates can check the interview date and time given against the roll number of all successful candidates.

UPSC Civil Service Interview List Download 2019-20

UPSC IAF Interview is scheduled to be held on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30 July 2020. UPSC Civil Service Personality Test will be conducted in two shifts i.e. in forenoon session at 9 AM and in afternoon session at 1 PM at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

UPSC is also expected to release the Interview Admit Card on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the website for UPSC Civil Service Interview Admit Card Updates.

How to Download UPSC Civil Service Interview List ?

Go to official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in Click on 'Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019' flashing under What's New Section appearing on the homepage UPSC IAS Personality Test PDF will open Check interview date and time Download UPSC Civil Service Personality Test PDF for future use

UPSC had conducted the prelims exam on 02 June 2019. Candidates who had qualified in the UPSC Civil Service Prelims were called for UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination which was between 20 September to 29 September 2019. Those who are are qualified in Mains Exam were invited to fill DAF Online Form at the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in upto 27 January 2020.

The recruitment is being done for the selection of the candidates to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).