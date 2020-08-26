UPSC CSE 2019: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Felicitates Top 20 Rank Holders

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Dr. Jitendra Singh met with the top 20 rank holders in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2019. He stated that this is the perfect timing for the officers to join the services and these young officers will become the contributors of new India. Dr. Jitendra Singh also observed the presence of 12 engineers in the first 25 toppers of this year, which he hoped will add value to the work assigned to them in carrying out various specialized schemes and programs introduced by the government.

Dr. Singh also pointed out the diversified demographic background of toppers

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, in an informal conversation with the civil service toppers, Jitendra Singh asked about their families and future aspirations. Minister of State for Personnel Singh said, "Till about a decade ago, only a few states had repeated names in the toppers list, but today we see that the toppers are from Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is a new development. Similarly, every year, some women are included in the first three toppers.”

One of the best times in history to join Civil Services

Stating that these officers are “entering the services at one of the best times in the history of post-independent India” when the nation is “on the ascent and would soon be a frontline nation of the world”, Singh said, “The young officers who have 30 to 35 years of service to render, will have the fortune of being contributors in the making of Modi’s New India.”

Singh greeted these toppers of Civil Services Examination-2019, including Pradeep Singh from Haryana, Jatin Kishore from Delhi, and Pratibha Verma from Uttar Pradesh, at the third position.

