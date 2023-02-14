UPSC Personality Test 2022 E-summon Letter, Direct Link to Download E Summon Letter for Interview Round 2

UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test E-summon Letter has been released by the Union Public Service Commission for the candidates appearing in Phase 2 of the Interview.

UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test E-summon Letter Released: The Union Public Service Commission has released the E summon letter for the candidates appearing for the Civil Services Interview 2022 for Phase 2. The candidates appearing for the Civil Services Personality Test in Phase 2 can download their E summon Letter from the official website of UPSC at- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

As per the official notification released earlier a total of 918 candidates are selected to appear for the Phase 2 of Interview round.

Candidates can download the official notification regarding e summon letter by following the steps mentioned below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at- https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to the Interviews section.

Step 3: Click on the link of E Summon Letter.

Step 4: Fill the necessary details like roll no. and Date of Birth and download the E Summon Letter.

Step 5: Check all details on the e summon letter like name venue of interview time of interview, photograph etc.

Candidates can also download the E Summon Letter from the direct link given below

Direct Link to download the UPSC CSE 2022 E Summon Letter

Candidates can also Download the Official Notice Regarding Interview and E Summon Letter from the Direct Link given below

Direct Link to Download the UPSC CSE 2022 E Summon Letter Notice PDF

UPSC CSE 2022 Phase 2 Interview Dates

The Phase 2 of Interview round for candidates clearing the UPSC Mains 2022 will commence from 13 March 2023 to 21 April 2023.

A total of 918 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the Phase 2 Interview round. Candidates have to bring all documents in original form for the Personality Test Round. The Personality Tests are conducted at Dholpur House UPSC Building. A total of 2529 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Interview.