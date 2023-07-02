UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2023: Subject Wise Difficulty Level, Question Asked, and Expected Cut Off

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2023: UPSC EPFO was conducted on July 02, 2023. Get here the insights of topics, sub-topics asked, difficulty level, and the weightage of each subject asked in the written examination

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the UPSC EPFO 2023 exam today July 02, 2023. The UPSC EPFO 2023 prelims exam has been conducted at 79 exam centres across the country. As per the reports, more than 9.5 lakh candidates have appeared in the exam for a total of 577 EO/AO and APFC posts.

Various sources have said that the UPSC EPFO 2023 exam is comparatively tough as compared to the previous year. Overall, the written exam of UPSC EPFO was moderate to difficult regarding difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC EPFO Analysis 2023 to get an insight into the exam trend like difficulty level topics, subtopics, good attempts, and many more.

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2023

In this article, we have shared today’s UPSC EPFO exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.

The UPSC EPFO exam 2023 was conducted with an exam duration of 2 hours in paper and paper mode. The previous 5-year analysis shows that the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate to difficult.

The EPFO 2023 Paper had 120 Objective Multiple-Choice Questions for 300 Marks (2.5 Marks each), and incorrect answers were deducted for every wrong answer marked. The paper was set in both the languages Hindi as well as English.

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2023: Subject Wise Difficulty Level

As per the reports, the difficulty level of the exam varies from subject to subject. Overall, the difficulty level of the paper was moderate to difficult. Difficulty also varies from student to student. Below we have tabulated the difficulty level and number of questions asked from each subject

Subject Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level General English To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon General Knowledge of Computer Applications To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon Modern Indian History To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon General Accounting Principles To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon Indian Polity and Economy To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon Current Affairs (Current Events and Developmental Issues) To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon Industrial Relations, Labour Laws, and Social Security in India To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon General Science To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the actual number of questions asked and difficulty level.

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

Subject Good Attempts General English To be Updated Soon General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude To be Updated Soon General Knowledge of Computer Applications To be Updated Soon Modern Indian History To be Updated Soon General Accounting Principles To be Updated Soon Indian Polity and Economy To be Updated Soon Current Affairs (Current Events and Developmental Issues) To be Updated Soon Industrial Relations, Labour Laws, and Social Security in India To be Updated Soon General Science To be Updated Soon

Questions Asked in UPSC EPFO

Below we have compiled the questions and topics that are asked in UPSC EPFO Exam 2023

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper

UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the UPSC EPFO paper of you can check here the question paper PDF of all sets

UPSC EPFO Question Paper PDF Download SET A Download Here SET B Download Here SET C Download Here SET D Download Here

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper

Previous year papers greatly help when preparing for any competitive examination. For UPSC EPFO, students must check UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Papers to identify the weightage and level of topics coming in previous years. Download the previous question paper pdf from the link given below and solve them in the environment as if you were taking the actual test. UPSC EPFO Notification 2023 has been issued in order to select qualified applicants for 577 positions.

Read out the article here to get insight into previous years' questions and download UPSC EPFO previous question papers - EPSC EPFO Previous Year Question paper

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2023: Expected Cut off

UPSC EPFO Written Paper 2023 was on a moderate difficulty level as per the experience shared by candidates. Based on exam analysis a team of experts have prepared the expected cut-off for UPSC EPFO 2023 for each category