UPSC EPFO 2023 Expect Cut Off: Check UPSC EO AO Expected Cut Off Along With Category wise Previous Year Cut off

UPSC EPFO Cut Off
UPSC EPFO Expected Cut off 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the UPSC EPFO 2023 exam today July 02, 2023. The UPSC EPFO 2023 prelims exam has been conducted at 79 exam centres across the country. As per the reports, more than 9.5 lakh candidates have appeared in the exam for a total of 577 EO/AO and APFC posts.

 

According to various sources, the UPSC EPFO 2023 exam is found to be on the difficult side as compared to the previous year. Overall, the difficulty level of the examination ranges from moderate to difficult. Candidates can check the expected UPSC EPFO Cut off 2023 to check the possibilities of their selection for the next phase of the examination.

Expected UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2023

The UPSC EPFO cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for upsc 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 300)

General

169.5±5

EWS

160±5

OBC

150.5±5

SC

140.5±5

ST

130.5±5

 

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.

What is the UPSC EPFO Cut Off?

UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2023 is the minimum mark that the candidate needs to score in order to get to the next phase of the examination. UPSC has conducted the examination for a total of 577 vacancies, with 418 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and 159 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.

Factors Determining UPSC Prelims Cut Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the UPSC EPFO 2023 cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below: 

  • Number of vacancies available
  • The difficulty of the exam
  • Number of Applicants

UPSC EPFO 2023 Previous Year Cut off

Below we have tabulated the previous year cut off for UPSC EPFO as released by the commission

UPSC EPFO EO/AO Cut-off 2022

Category

Written Test

Interview

Final Cut-off

General

187.39

59

259.33

OBC

173.12

45

244.51

SC

160.51

40

234.39

ST

156.3

40

231.87

EWS

171.43

50

246.08

PH-HI

101.67

40

169.28

PH-OH

154.61

40

242.99

UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis

we have shared the UPSC EPFO exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics. Check out the article to read about the UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis

UPSC EPFO Question Paper

UPSC EPFO's question paper offers valuable insight to aspiring candidates into the trending topics and types of questions that are being asked.  The UPSC EPFO question paper 2023 is the most beneficial and trusted source of information to get the actual level of examination.

FAQ

Is there any reservation while calculating the UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2023?

Yes, candidates belonging to the reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwD are provided relaxation in the UPSC EPFO Cut Off marks as per government norms.

How UPSC EPFO Cut Off calculated?

The UPSC EPFO Cut Off is calculated based on various factors such as the number of vacancies available, the number of candidates who appeared, and the difficulty level of the examination, for the post of EO/AO in the EPFO.

What is UPSC EPFO Cut off?

UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2023 is the minimum mark that the candidate needs to score in order to get to the next phase of the examination.

What is the expected cut off for upsc epfo?

UPSC EPFO cut off is the rough estimation that is calculated on the basis of experience shared by candidates. A detailed information is given on the above article

