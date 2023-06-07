UPSC EPFO 2023 Question Paper: Download EPFO SET A, B, C, D Question Paper PDF

UPSC EPFO 2023 Question Paper: Candidates will be able to download the UPSC EPFO question paper 2023 on 2 July for SET A, B, C, D.

UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023: UPSC EPFO (Employee Provident Fund Organisation) exam will be held on July 2, 2023. As per reports, approximately 9.5 Lakh candidates filled out the application form for 577 posts of EO/AO and APFC. The UPSC EPFO consists of two online written examination and interview. It is essential for the candidates to clear a written examination for appearing in an interview.

UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2023

UPSC EPFO's question paper offers valuable insight to aspiring candidates into the trending topics and types of questions that are being asked.

The UPSC EPFO question paper 2023 is the most beneficial and trusted source of information to get the actual level of examination. Some of the benefits of UPSC EPFO's question paper for aspiring candidates are listed below:

The pattern of Examination: From the UPSC EPFO question paper candidates will get a rough idea of the pattern and types of questions being asked

The Difficulty Level of Examination: From the UPSC EPFO question paper candidates will be able to get an idea of the difficulty level of the examination. Candidates will be able to get the subjects from which difficult questions are being asked so that they can prepare their strategy accordingly.

Coverage of Syllabus and Current Affairs: From the UPSC EPFO question paper candidates will get an idea of the syllabus covered by the examination body and recent current affairs questions that are being asked.

UPSC EPFO 2023: Overview

UPSC conducts the UPSC EPFO examination for the recruitment on the posts of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). As per the news, the UPSC EPFO 2023 will be conducted on 2nd July 2023 at 79 centres across the country to recruit 577 for positions.

Exam Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Name of Examination Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Name of the Post Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Vacancies 577 Exam Category UPSC Exam Date of Examination July 2, 2023 Official Website www.upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Question Paper: SET A, B, C, D

UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Paper

Previous year papers greatly help when preparing for any competitive examination. For UPSC EPFO, students must check UPSC EPFO Previous Year Question Papers to identify the weightage and level of topics coming in previous years. Download the previous question paper pdf from the link given below and solve them in the environment as if you were taking the actual test. UPSC EPFO Notification 2023 has been issued in order to select qualified applicants for 577 positions.

Read out the article here to get insight into previous years' questions and download UPSC EPFO previous question papers

UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2023

The UPSC EPFO is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The first phase consists of an online written examination (MCQ based), the shortlisted candidates will be then contacted for the interview. Here, we have tabulated the weightage and pattern of UPSC EPFO 2023

For detailed UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2023

Stage Marks Online Test 300 Interview 100







UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2023

The UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2023 consists of

English

Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude

General Science and Knowledge of Computer Applications

Indian Freedom Struggle

Indian Polity & Economy

Industrial Relations & Labour Laws

Social Security in India

Current Events

For detailed UPSC EPFO Syllabus subjectwise

UPSC EPFO 2023 Admit Card

UPSC EPFO 2023 Admit card has been released by UPSC on its official website. Candidates can steps to download the Admit Card

UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam Date

UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam has been announced by UPSC. According to the notification released the UPSC EPFO 2023 exam is going to be conducted on July 2, 2023 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at 79 centres.