UPSC EPFO EO AO Exam Date 2023 OUT Through Official Notification, Check Admit Card Updates

UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2023 has been announced for EO, AO and APFC Exam. Candidates can check the details here.

UPSC EPFO EO AO Exam Date 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on April 24, announced the exam date for UPSC EPFO Exam 2023. According to the official notice, EPFO Exam will be conducted on 02 July 2023 (Sunday) from 9.30 A.M to 11.30 A.M at 79 Centres for recruitment to the post of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), against advertisement number 51/2023.

UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam Date

UPSC is conducting the exam for EPFO 2023 for various posts. Here is the important dates including the of the UPSC EPFO 2023 Exam dates:

Name of the Exam Authority Union Public Service Commission Hiring Authority Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Exam Name Recruitment Test (RT) for the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers Number of Vacancies 577 Type Exam Date Exam Date 02 July 2023 (Sunday) Exam Time 9.30 A.M to 11.30 A.M Exam Mode Offline Result Date to be announced Official Website upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2023 Admit Card

The admit card for the exam is expected to be released in the month of June 2023. The candidates can download EPFO Admit Card using their registration number from the official website of UPSC Online (upsconline.nic.in)



UPSC EPFO Passing Marks 2023

The standard of suitability for the interview for candidates belonging to various categories is fixed as under:

Category Passing Marks General/EWS Category 50 and above OBC 45 and above (on relaxed standards) SC/ST 40 and above (on relaxed standards) PWD (Gen/EWS//OBC/SC/ST) 40 and above (on relaxed standards)

UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2023: Pattern

Aspirants will be given multiple-choice questions on General English and Vocabulary, Indian Culture, and Freedom Movements with Current Events, Population, Development, and Globalization, Constitution of India, Current trends in the Indian Economy, Accounting and Auditing, Industrial Relations, Labor Laws, Insurance, Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications, and General Science, Elementary Mathematics, Statistics, and General Mental Ability and Social Security in India. There will be 100 questions to be completed in 2 hours.

1/3 marks will be deducted for every wrong selection of answers.