UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023: Check EO AO Call Letter and Exam Date Here

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 will be released soon by the Union Public Service Commission. Check Direct Link to Download EO AO APFC Hall Ticket, Exam Details and Other Information in this article.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to upload the admit cards of the applicants for EPFO Exam 2023 to be conducted for the post of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). The candidates will be able to download EPFO Admit Card from the UPSC Online website i.e.upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card Date 2023

The admit card is expected this week or next week. The commission usually releases the admit card three weeks before the exam.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card Download Link

The admit card will be available on the official website of UPSC. Students are required to use their registration number or roll number in order to download UPSC EO AO Admit Card from the official website. No admit card will be sent offline.

UPSC EPFO Exam Date 2023

The exam will be held on 02 July 2023 (Sunday) at 79 Centres. The exam will be held in a single shift i.e. from 9.30 A.M to 11.30 A.M.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 Overview

Candidates can check the brief details about the exam in the table given below:

Name of the Exam Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Name of the Recruitment Body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Name of the Post Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Vacancies 577 Type Admit Card UPSC AO EO APFC Exam Date 2023 02 July 2023 UPSC AO EO APFC Admit Card Date 2023 Expected in the Second or Third Week of June 2023 Official Website www.upsc.gov.in

How to Download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023

Step-1 Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in

Step-2 Click on the admit card link given on the official website ‘“e - Admit Card: ENFORCEMENT OFFICER/ACCOUNTS OFFICER, E.P.F.O., 2023”

Step 3: Read the instructions and click on ‘Yes'

Step-4: A login window will open where you are required to enter ‘Registration Id/Application No’ or ‘Roll Number’ option.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' Button.

Step 6: Download ‘UPSC EPFO EO AO Admit Card’

UPSC EPFO Exam Details 2023

The exam will be conducted in pen-paper mode There will be 300 questions on General Ability. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the exam The medium of the exam will be Hindi and English Negative marking will be done for 1/3 marks

UPSC EPFO Syllabus 2023



workman–like use of words. Indian Freedom Struggle Indian Culture, Heritage & Freedom Movements & Current Events Current Events and Developmental Issues Population, Development and Globalization Indian Polity & Economy Governance and Constitution of India General Accounting Principles Present Trends in the Indian Economy Industrial Relations & Labour Laws Accounting and Auditing, Industrial Relations, Labour Laws, Insurance General Science & knowledge of Computer applications Basic Knowledge of Computer Applications, General Science General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude Elementary Mathematics, Statistics and General Mental Ability Social Security in India Social Security in India

UPSC EPFO Result 2023

The commission will publish the exam result within a month or so. A merit list containing the roll numbers of all the shortlisted candidates will be published on the official website.

UPSC Interview 2023

Shortlisted candidates in the exam are required to appear for the interview round. They will be asked to submit the documents in support of their claim for the posts. Their documents will be scrutinized and those Candidates who fulfil all the eligibility conditions of the posts shall be called for interview.

The recruitment is being done for filling up more than 500 vacancies in Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), against advertisement number 51/2023.