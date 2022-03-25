UPSC Extra Attempt: No Provision For Re-examination in Civil Services- UPSC Tells SC

UPSC IAS Aspirants have been asking for an Extra Attempt since they have not been able to appear for the CSE 2019 and 2020 due to Covid 19. Check what UPSC said in the SC.

UPSC aspirants have been causing commotion since they have not been given any extra attempt at the exam they dreamt of their entire lives. Due to Covid 19, many aspirants could not travel to the exam venues and did not attempt their exams. For many 2019- 2020 was the final attempt they could have had. This is the reason aspirants were requesting the Government to provide them with two extra attempts for the year wasted.

However, the Government had refused to fulfil this wish of the aspirants. Now, as the apex court had asked UPSC to come up with a response, the Union Public Service Commission has replied. UPSC said that there is no provision for holding re-examination in case a candidate fails to appear in the examination on the scheduled date for any reason including any disease, sickness, accident incapacitating the candidate to take the exam.

What UPSC Said In The Supreme Court:

As per the affidavit submitted by the commission, UPSC said, "That the Commission usually holds 13 examinations apart from several Recruitment Tests during a year. In respect of these examinations, there is no provision for holding re-examination in case a candidate(s) fails to appear in the examination on the scheduled date(s) for any reason including any ailment/accident incapacitating him or her to take the examination. In past, the Commission has not held any re-examination under similar circumstances."

The Commission also stated that it is the Constitutional requirement to provide manpower to the administration in time which is why reconsidering the age and extra attempts are not possible to fill crucial vacancies. It is imperative that the Commission follows its schedules at all times.

The affidavit deposited states, "If the Commission is to make a provision for re-examination, it will hardly be possible for it to complete its any examination on time. This will entail complete derailment of the schedule of post-examination activities of a particular examination but will also have cascading effects on the schedules of other ongoing examinations as well as other exams to follow."

UPSC said that entertaining such requests of the candidates may cause a chaotic situation and can lead to future disputes as well. No examination would be completed on a schedule like this.

"As a result, the greater public interest will be adversely affected to accommodate the individual request(s)," read the Commission's affidavit.

Any disruption at this stage has the potential of not only upsetting the entire cycle not only once but is likely to have cascading effects in future.

What does the Government say?

Minister Jitendra Singh in the Parliament also said that it is not easy for the aspirants to get another attempt as it would mean changing the whole process which is difficult for the Government. The Government has left it up to DoPT now.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre on March 21, informed the bench that was hearing that the counsel representing the UPSC has said that he would file a counter affidavit in the matter during the course of the day. “There is really no urgency because the result for this exam has been announced. The only issue that remains is qua extra attempt,” ASG Bhati said.

UPSC Extra Attempt: Aspirants Reactions:

Check out the tweets below made by the aspirants after the UPSC deposited the affidavit.

@AmitShah Pls consider our earnest demand.Grant us extra attempt along with subsequent Age relaxations. Be merciful. #UPSCExtraAttempt — Pramod 🇮🇳 (@kpramod87) March 25, 2022

The candidates are eagerly waiting for the Government to give its decision in their favour. Now its just wait and watch situation for the aspirants. The whole situation now depends on the DoPT.