UPSC IAS Prelims 2021: Important Questions on Physical Geography - Topic 4 (Mountains of India)

The Himalayas are the young fold mountains. This is the highest mountain range of the world. Then there are central highlands, peninsular plateaus which accommodate a wide range of high and low peaks. The mountains are home to a wide variety of flora and fauna and are an important part of the Indian mainland. The mountains of India is an important topic in the UPSC IAS Prelims Geography syllabus. To help the aspirants in their preparation, we have provided the 10 most important questions from the mountains of India topic of Indian Geography for UPSC Prelims 2021. These questions have been prepared by the subject expert as per the latest UPSC Prelims exam pattern.

Ques 1: identify the mountain range with the following mentioned features.

Coldest place in India, Dras lies in this range. Mana Pass is one of the most famous passes of the range.

Select the correct code:

(a) Ladakh

(b) Pir Panjal

(c) Zaskar

(d) Shiwalik

Ans: c

Explanation: Zaskar range is situated at the boundary line between Ladakh region of Kashmir & remaining two regions of the state i.e. Jammu region and Vale of Kashmir. Famous Passes : Shipki, Lipu Lekh (Lipulieke), and Mana Pass

Ques 2: Consider the following statements regarding Rajmahal Hills:

The hill is situated in the Aravallis in the Rajasthan region. It is made up of lava basaltic rocks.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Rajmahal hills is situated in Jharkhand and are made up of lava basaltic rocks. It is the point of Ganges bifurcation.

Ques 3: Which of the following hills is also known as Elephnant hills?

(a) Nilgiri hills

(b) Anamalai hills

(c) Girnar hills

(d) Palani Hills

Ans: b

Explanation: Anamalai hills are also known as Elephant hills. It is a range of mountains in the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu and Kerala with highest peak Anamudi.

Ques 4: Consider the following statements:

Karakoram Range is a sub range of the Hindu Kush Himalayan Range. India’s cold desert Leh lies in this range. Biafo Glacier also lies in the Karakoram Range.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) All of the above.

Ans: c

Explanation: Facts about Karakoram Range: A sub range of the Hindu Kush Himalayan Range K2, the second highest peak in the world is located here Famous Glaciers : Siachen Glacier, Biafo Glacier Karakoram range span the borders between Pakistan, India and China Located in the regions of Gilgit –Baltistan (Pakistan), Ladakh (India), and Xinjiang region (China)

Ques 5: Consider the following statements regarding Aravalli Range:

It runs across the states of Rajasthan, Haryana & Delhi. The highest peak of Aravallis is Dhoopgarh.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: d

Explanation: Aravalli hills runs across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana & Delhi, known as Mewar hills. Highest Peak : Gurushikhar, Mt abu

Ques 6: Match the following

Set I

Shipki La Bara Lacha La Nathu La Bomdila pass

Set II

Between Tezpur and Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Between India and China (Entry to Chumbi Valley), Sikkim Between Kyelang and Leh, Himachal Pradesh River Sutlej enters India from Tibet

Code:

a b c d

1 2 3 4 4 3 2 1 4 1 3 2 1 4 2 3

Ans: b

Explanation: The correct match is given below- Shipki La- River Sutlej enters India from Tibet Bara Lacha La-Between Kyelang and Leh, Himachal Pradesh Nathu La- Between India and China (Entry to Chumbi Valley), Sikkim Bomdila pass- Between Tezpur and Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Ques 7: Which of the following is a group of hills located to the south of the Kaziranga National Park?

(a) Mikir Hills

(b) Abor Hills

(c) Mishmi Hills

(d) Patkai Range

Ans: a

Explanation: Mikir hills is a group of hills located to the south of the Kaziranga National Park (Assam). It is a part of the Karbi Anglong Plateau

Ques 8: Consider the following statements regarding the Satpura Range:

It is a series of seven mountains. Amarkantak is the highest peak of the range.

Which of the given statements is/are not correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: b

Explanation: Dhupgarh (1,350 m) near Pachmarhi on Mahadev Hills is the highest peak of the Satpura range. Amarkantak (1,127 m) is another important peak.

Ques 9: Match the following mountain passes with their associated ranges:

Pass Mountain Range (A) Asirgarh Fort Pass (I) Dhauladhar range (B) Chorla Ghat Pass (II) Satpura range (C) Goran Ghat (III) Aravalli Range (D) Indrahar Pass (IV) Sahyadri range

Select the correct code:

(a) A-I, B-II, C-III, D-IV

(b) A-II, B-III, C-IV, D-I

(c) A-IV, B-III, C-II, D-I

(d) A-II, B-IV, C-III, D-I

Ans: d

Explanation: To read more information of the passes of India, Click here.

Ques 10: Bharner and Kaimur hills are important hills of:

(a) Vindhya Ranges

(b) Satpura Range

(c) Sayhadri range

(d) Dhauladhar range

Ans: a

Explanation: he Vindhyas are continued eastwards as the Bharner and Kaimur hills. This range acts as a watershed between the Ganga system and the river systems of south India.

