UPSC IES ISS DAF Form 2023 Released: Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in, Check Details

UPSC IES ISS DAF Form 2023: UPSC has released the DAF schedule for the Indian Economic Service (IES) 2023 and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination on its official website. Check steps to submit the DAF here.

UPSC IES ISS DAF Form 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) schedule for the Personality Test round of the UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES) 2023 and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the detailed schedule for the submission of Detailed Application Form for UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 on its official website.

All those candidates who are eligible for UPSC IES/ISS 2023 interview round can check the detailed schedule for the Detailed Application Form available on the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

However, the UPSC IES ISS DAF 2023 detailed DAF schedule for the Interview round can be accessed directly after clicking the link given below.



Direct Link to Download-DAF For ISS 2023



Direct Link to Download-DAF For IES 2023





UPSC IES, ISS DAF 2023: Steps to Apply

You can submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) schedule for the Personality Test round of the UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES) 2023 and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link displaying ‘One time registration (OTR) for UPSC examinations and Online Application’ on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open’ on your screen go to the link made for ‘IES, ISS DAF’

Step 4: After that, provide your login credentials and then pay the fee and other facts.

Step 5 : Now fill the form completely, and click in ‘submit after rechecking the facts.

Step 6 : Download a copy of the form and keep a print out for your future reference.

UPSC IES, ISS DAF 2023: Process to Submit The DAF

According to the short notice released, the Detailed Application Form(DAF) for the interview round for the UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES) 2023 and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination is available on the official website. Candidates will have to fill the same after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website.

UPSC IES, ISS DAF 2023: Interview Admit Card Update

After the submission of a Detailed Application Form for the Personality Test round of the UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES) 2023 and Indian Statistical Service (ISS), Commission will release the detailed interview schedule and e-admit Card in due course of time. The Commission will issue the admit card on its official website which can be downloaded through the link after providing the login credentials.